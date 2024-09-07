Our children are the future therefore, taking care of their mental health is very crucial since it is the basis of their general well-being, success in school and maintaining healthy relationships. This would help them thrive and make the most out of their potential. Raising happy kids: Tips every parent should know to take care of children's mental health (Photo by Thiago Patriota on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jeena Girilal, Psychologist and Founder of Mindgrafts, shared a list of pointers to take care of children's mental health -

Listen without judging:

Provide an open and safe atmosphere where your child feels free to share what is on his heart and mind.

Be attentive, and listen actively:

Observe your child for verbal and non-verbal cues; this will give you a head start in recognizing any change in behaviour or mood indicative of a mental health problem.

Validate their feelings:

Assure your child that their feelings are important and true, though you may disagree. It makes them feel heard and understood.

Teaching healthy coping mechanisms:

Help your child learn various and very healthy ways to cope with stress and hard emotions. This could include exercise, some relaxation techniques, or being outdoors in nature. Monitor their media consumption. Indeed, the content a child consumes online or on media considerably impacts their mental well-being.

Encourage social interaction:

Help him/her to learn to develop and sustain healthy friendships and relationships with peers and family members.

Seek professional help:

If you have concerns about your child's mental health, do not hesitate to consult a therapist, counsellor or psychiatrist.

Adding to the list of tips, Grace Riyas, Whole Brain Development Expert and Founder of Genius Nurturer, recommended -

1. Build Emotional Intelligence:

Welcome all feelings, create awareness - talk/ read about different feelings, encourage healthy expression of feelings – words, art etc.

2. Encourage Open Communication:

Listen actively without judging. Share your own vulnerabilities and wins to gain trust and openness.

3. Develop Positive Self Image:

Celebrate strengths, provide specific encouragement focused on efforts and skills rather than general praise/outcomes, use positive affirmations to reinforce your child’s worth.

4. Limit Screen Time:

Quality and quantity matters. Replace random binge-watching with mindful high-quality content that promotes learning. (Too much (random) screen leads to lack of social interaction, decreased physical activities, reduced attention span, causes desensitisation etc).

5. Model Healthy Coping Strategies:

Monkey see, monkey do. Model healthy ways to cope with stress and emotions - mindfulness, deep breathing etc.