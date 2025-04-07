Too much screen time? Myopia increases at alarming rate; expert shares prevention strategies

World Health Day 2025: Globally, digital screen time is increasing at a rapid rate across all devices, from working on office laptops to scrolling through social media on phones. Your entertainment, work, and daily conveniences are all sorted, making digital devices an irrefutable essential today. But while your needs are being met at a jiffy, your eyes are silently paying the price. With the combined screen time, myopia is on the rise, especially among the youth. More and more children are getting specs because of increased screentime.(Shutterstock )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajay Sharma, Founder and Chief Medical Director of Eye-Q Eye Hospitals, explained how myopia is increasing at an alarming rate.

He elaborated, “ One of the most widespread visual conditions impacted by this digital shift is myopia, commonly known as nearsightedness, in which individuals can focus clearly on nearby objects, while distant ones appear out of focus and blurred. Myopia varies in severity, ranging from low myopia (less than 3 diopters) to high myopia (more than 6 diopters). The increase in screen time, particularly among children and young adults, has led to a surge in myopia cases globally, with nearly half the population expected to be affected by 2050. As a result, there's growing concern about the future global burden of high myopia, which can lead to complications like irreversible blindness.”

Causes of myopia

Dr. Sharma traced the potential causes of myopia, highlighting the significant role of the digital shift, with devices becoming an integral part of our daily lives.

The omnipresence of digital devices like smartphones, tablets, and computers has triggered a notable rise in the amount of time spent on close-up tasks, leading to prolonged near-vision engagement.

A study published in Clinical and Experimental Optometry in May 2021 found a direct correlation between mobile data usage and the prevalence of myopia, with myopic individuals using nearly twice as much data as those without the condition.

This trend has intensified with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as virtual learning, remote work, and online entertainment have become everyday realities. Children, in particular, are using these devices for up to 8 hours a day, at viewing distances shorter than those traditionally associated with books or other near-work tasks.

Alongside increased screen time, the reduction in outdoor activity has further exacerbated the rise of myopia. Outdoor exposure is crucial for maintaining healthy vision due to the natural ambient light that helps regulate the eye's development. In contrast, indoor activities, particularly those involving digital devices, tend to limit exposure to sufficient light, contributing to the progression of myopia. Near-focus activities like reading, writing, and using digital devices at close range have a cumulative effect on eye health, especially during critical developmental years.

How to protect your eye health?

It is quite understood that devices are here to stay because of how seamless and streamlined they make our lives, but at the same time, the way they damage eye health cannot be ignored, especially among kids. Embracing a mindful and balanced approach is the need of the hour.

Dr Sharma shared these prevention strategies:

One of the most effective preventive measures is increasing the amount of time spent outdoors, where exposure to natural light can protect against the onset of myopia. Research suggests that even just two hours of outdoor play each day can significantly reduce the risk of developing myopia in children.

Limiting screen time, particularly for young children, is another crucial step. Encouraging regular breaks during near-vision activities and maintaining an appropriate viewing distance from digital devices can alleviate eye strain.

Follow the "20-20-20" rule during using a device: Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second pause to focus on something 20 feet away, which helps alleviate eye strain and relax the eye muscles.

Parents and educators should also encourage activities that promote distance vision, such as outdoor sports or non-screen hobbies. In some instances, specialized glasses, contact lenses, or eye drops may be used to help slow the progression of myopia.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.