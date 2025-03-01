Screens and teens: Loneliness to obsessive thoughts, how screen addiction affects their mental health

Screens have become an inseparable part of the lives of teenagers these days. From studying to staying connected on social media, teens are more prone to screen addiction now, than before. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Urvashi Musale, child and teen behavioural expert, founder of ProParent said, “Screen addiction is a behavioral addiction characterized by excessive and compulsive use of digital devices, despite negative consequences. It can manifest in various ways.” Also read | Can excessive screen time cause ‘digital dementia’? Tips to counteract the harmful effects “Screen addiction is a behavioral addiction characterized by excessive and compulsive use of digital devices," said Urvashi Musale.(Pexels)

Impact of screen addiction in teenagers

Obsessive thoughts: Constant preoccupation with screens and the desire to use them.

Withdrawal symptoms: Experiencing anxiety, irritability, or depression when unable to access devices.

Neglecting responsibilities: Prioritising screen time over important obligations, such as work, school, or relationships.

Tolerance: Needing to increase screen time to achieve the same level of satisfaction.

The many ill-effects of screen use on teen’s mental health:

Escapism and emotional regulation:

Screens often serve as a means of escapism from real-life stressors and emotions. Frequent screen use to numb negative feelings can hinder the development of healthy emotional coping mechanisms.

Social isolation and loneliness:

Prolonged screen time can lead to social isolation as individuals may prioritize virtual interactions over face-to-face relationships. A sense of loneliness and disconnection from real-world social circles can exacerbate feelings of depression and anxiety.

Sleep disruption:

Exposure to screens, particularly before bedtime, can disrupt the body’s biological clock sleep patterns due to the blue light emitted by devices. Excessive screen time can lead to a state of high arousal, stress, sleep disruptions, and changes in brain chemistry. These effects can negatively impact mental energy and development. Sleep deprivation is linked to mood disorders, such as depression and bipolar disorder, closely. Also read | Tips to avoid harmful effects of computer and smartphone screens on your eyes

Anxiety and FOMO (fear of missing out):

Constant engagement and communication through screens can fuel anxiety, as individuals fear missing out on events or news. The pressure to constantly engage with social media can lead to heightened anxiety levels.

Attention deficit and impulsive behaviour:

Screen addiction is associated with reduced attention spans and increased impulsiveness. These cognitive impairments can contribute to anxiety and frustration.

Cyberbullying and online harassment:

Excessive screen use can expose individuals to cyberbullying and online harassment, which can have severe mental health repercussions.

Comparison and self-esteem issues:

Social media platforms encourage comparison with others, leading to feelings of inadequacy. Low self-esteem and negative body image are common outcomes of this constant comparison with others and unrealistic expectations.

Dopamine dysregulation:

Screens, particularly social media, trigger dopamine release in the brain, creating a reward-seeking cycle. Over time, this can lead to addiction-like behaviour and withdrawal symptoms when screens are not accessible.

Reduced physical activity:

Screen addiction often leads to a sedentary lifestyle, which is associated with an increased risk of depression and anxiety. Physical activity is known to have a positive impact on mental health, hence, the lack of it reduces energy levels and makes them lethargic. Also read | Prolonged screentime damaging your eyes? Here are essential eyecare tips to de-stress and protect your vision

Hampered face-to-face social skills:

Excessive screen time can affect the development of essential face-to-face social skills, contributing to social anxiety and awkwardness.

Cognitive decline:

Prolonged screen addiction may lead to cognitive decline, especially in older adults, increasing the risk of mental health issues.

Disrupted circadian rhythms:

Prolonged screen use can disrupt the body's circadian rhythms, affecting mood regulation and exacerbating mental health disorders.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.