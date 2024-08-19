The term “digital dementia” means memory issues and cognitive deterioration brought on by over dependence on digital devices like smartphones, computers, etc. Given that there has been a substantial increase in usage of technology in our daily lives, it is critical to understand any potential harm it may cause to our mental health hence, there is a need to raise awareness of the possible problems associated with over-reliance on gadgets and it is imperative to understand digital dementia. Can excessive screen time cause ‘digital dementia’? Tips to counteract the harmful effects (File Photo)

A 2022 study investigated the relationship between total dementia risk and sedentary activities, such as watching television and using computers where regardless of physical activity levels, the data showed that spending more time engaging in cognitively inactive activities like watching TV increased the risk of dementia. Passive cognitively active activities, such as using a computer, were linked to a decreased risk of dementia nonetheless.

Another study highlighted how individuals who used screens for more than four hours a day had a higher chance of developing vascular dementia, Alzheimer's disease and dementia from all causes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pawan Ojha, Director - Neurology at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi, shared, “Higher amounts of screen time each day have also been connected to anatomical alterations in specific brain regions. The symptoms of digital dementia are comparable to those of dementia, including short-term memory loss, trouble remembering words and difficulty in multitasking.”

He revealed, “Reductions in memory, attention span and learning capacity might result from persistent multitasking and fast information processing. This may have an effect on behaviour by elevating tension and anxiety. This is because excessive screen time can supplant other crucial activities that support cognitive and social development. Additionally, the blue light that screens emit can disrupt sleep cycles, which can have an impact on memory consolidation and cognitive function. Constantly switching between things when using a device might make it harder to concentrate and focus.”

Given that digital sources are a constant stream of information that could overload the brain, Dr Pawan Ojha cautioned that moderation is essential in the fight against digital dementia. Thus, the following actions can help you avoid screen time and counteract the harmful effects of excessive technology use -

1. Limit phone notifications:

Reducing the number of notifications you get can help avoid spending all your time in front of a screen or on your phone. If a certain notification isn't urgent, think about muting it or eliminating it completely.

2. Set a time limit for passive media:

Depending on how you spend your time, this may look different. Apps exist that can set a time restriction on excessive scrolling.

Dr Pawan Ojha advised, “Additionally, if you're a parent trying to find strategies to cut down on your child's screen time. Start by discussing the value of moderation. Describe your efforts to reduce the amount of time you spend on screens, and practice keeping an eye on things and making adjustments as a family. Even the slightest changes can have a significant positive impact on your health, whether you're seeking methods to cut back on your personal screen time, or would like to make changes with your family.”

There is a lack of solid evidence in scientific literature to support the idea that excessive screen time causes “digital dementia”, even though it may have some detrimental effects on cognitive function. For general cognitive health, it is critical to utilise digital technology carefully and have a balanced lifestyle.