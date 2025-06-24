Gastroenterologist explains disorder of gut-brain interaction; shares 5 ways stress impacts gut health

Before an exam, job interview, major client presentation, or any big day, it feels like there's a full-blown mental storm brewing, with racing thoughts making you spiral. Amid all this, the stomach feels to be at the frontline, bracing for the day and even before the mind catches up entirely. It's not just nerves causing the frequent washroom trips or the tightening knot in the gut. There is a very real, biological and direct effect the brain has on the gut. This connection is called the gut-brain axis. Stress silently shapes your gut health.(Shutterstock)

Dr Bhavesh Patel, consultant gastroenterologist at Bhailal Amin General, Vadodara, Gujarat, shared with HT Lifestyle how closely the gut and brain are connected. Emotional states aren't completely ‘mental’ as they frequently manifest physically, especially through digestive symptoms.

There's a special name for gut issues which are triggered by stress. Dr Bhavesh shared its disorder of gut-brain interaction (DGBI). Explaining more about the biological mechanisms of how stress affects the gut, he said, “Emotional stress and anxiety lead to the release of different hormones and neurotransmitters such as histamine, serotonin, and cortisol that influence gut motility, gut permeability, visceral hypersensitivity, and balance of gut microbiota. Indeed, excess stress and anxiety can produce a range of gastrointestinal symptoms. Such a constellation of disorders was once known as functional gastrointestinal disorder and is now rightly termed disorder of gut-brain interaction (DGBI). There is a strong relationship between the central nervous system and the enteric nervous system of the gut.”

Moreover, stress doesn't influence the gut in just one way, following a particular framework. Dr Bhavesh reminded that there are more ways than one it shows up. He said, “DGBI encompasses several disorders such as functional dyspepsia (FD), functional diarrhoea, functional constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Other than these conditions, gastro-oesophagal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcer disease (PUD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are also conditions that experience variability in symptoms due to stress.”

Dr Bhavesh shared a brief guide with us, outlining the various disorders, DGBI symptoms and when to visit a doctor:

Digestive disorders triggered by stress

1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): Abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, and diarrhoea.

2. Functional Dyspepsia (FD): Includes upper abdominal pain, bloating, and early satiety.

3. Functional Constipation: Ongoing issue of bowel movement without a structural cause.

4. Functional Diarrhoea: Chronic loose stools in the absence of a recognisable infection or pathology.

5. GERD (Gastro-Oesophagal Reflux Disease): Acid reflux, heartburn, and chest pain.

Symptoms of Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction (DGBI)

DGBI symptoms include abdominal pain, bloating, acid reflux.(Shutterstock)

Abdominal pain and bloating

Bloating and burping

Reflux acid

Constipation and diarrhoea

Risk factors other than stress:

Disturbed sleep

Poor food habits

Smoking

Tobacco

Alcohol

How to manage stress-induced digestive problems?

Calming the mind to de-stress helps keep DGBI at bay.(Shutterstock)

1. Stress management strategies: Mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and deep breathing exercises regulate the gut-brain axis.

2. Dietary management: Management of trigger foods, use of a low FODMAP diet, and hydration.

3. Medication: Anti-diarrheal medication or laxatives as advised for symptomatic relief.

4. Changes in lifestyle: Adequate sleep, avoidance of alcohol and tobacco, and inclusion of regular exercise.

When to see a doctor?

Recurrent vomiting

Weight loss

Loss of appetite

Anemia

Jaundice

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.