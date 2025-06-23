Salman Khan reveals he has a brain aneurysm, trigeminal neuralgia and AV malformation; what are these medical issues

A few months ago, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan left his many fans worried with his appearance in viral videos. Many netizens wondered if Bhaijaan was facing health issues, but they took a breath of relief when the actor clarified that he looked this way due to sleep deprivation and a hectic schedule. However, last weekend when Salman graced the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3, he gave fans a cause to worry again as he casually revealed medical issues that he is currently battling. The superstar shared that he has a brain aneurysm, trigeminal neuralgia and AV malformation. But what do these terms mean and how serious is his condition? Salman Khan on Kapil Sharma's show

According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. If the brain aneurysm leaks or ruptures, it causes bleeding in the brain, which is known as a hemorrhagic stroke. Even though a brain aneurysm is common, if it ruptures it can become life-threatening. Trigeminal neuralgia, on the other hand, is a chronic pain condition which causes intense pain, like an electric shock, on one side of the face. It affects the nerve which carries signals from the face to the brain. The pain can be triggered even by light activity such as brushing teeth or applying makeup. Meanwhile, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke describes AV malformation as an abnormal tangle of blood vessels that causes problems with the connections between your arteries and veins. It most often occurs in the spinal cord and in the brain but can develop elsewhere in the body as well.

During his appearance on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, talking about recent divorce and alimony cases in the society, Salman shared, “Hum ye jo daily ki haddiyaan tudwa rahe hain, pasliyaan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein uske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain. AV malformation hai, uske bawajood chal rahe hain. All of this is going on in my life. Aur jahan unka mood satka, woh aadha humara leke chala gaya.”

We hope Bhaijaan takes good care of himself as he prepares to bounce back on the silver screen soon.