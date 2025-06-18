Salman Khan pokes fun at Aamir Khan’s past marriages and new girlfriend on Kapil’s show: ‘He's a perfectionist’

If there’s one thing Salman Khan loves more than anything, apart from acting, it is comedy. The Bollywood superstar has a killer humour in real life and truly enjoys laughing, by the looks of his viral clips from comedy shows he has attended in the past. He can’t control his laughter while watching quality comedy content and it is a delight to witness him let loose! Salman’s laughter is contagious and we can’t wait to get a case of it this weekend when he graces the first episode of Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3. He has already left netizens in splits with the trailer, where he pokes fun at Netflix and Aamir Khan. Salman Khan talks about Aamir Khan's love life on Kapil Sharma's show

The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 is all set to kick off with Sikandar aka Salman Khan. In a trailer shared today, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood enters the set with swag, before leaving audiences in splits with his one-liners. The first joke is on OTT platform Netflix, where Kapil Sharma’s new show is now streaming. Referring to his earlier show, The Kapil Sharma Show, which was backed by Salman, the actor stated, “Yeh jo show pehele humaare paas hua karta tha, humaare se Netflix waalo ne show nikaal ke pehle guest mujhe daala hai. Kamaal ka power hai!”

Up next, Kapil Sharma pointed out how Aamir Khan introduced the world to his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt this year. Referring to Aamir's past marriages, new relationship and Bhaijaan's single status, Kapil went on to tell Salman, “Woh ruk nahi rahe hain, aap kar hi nahi rahe hain.” Hearing this, Salman poked fun at Aamir and replied, “Aamir ki baat hi kuchh aur hai. He's a perfectionist. Jab tak woh marriage ko ek dum perfect nahi kar lega....” Salman couldn’t finish this sentence before breaking into laughter, leaving the audience as well as Kapil in splits.

The promo ends with Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover entering the stage dressed as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. However, on seeing the real Salman right before him, Sunil tells Krushna, “I think we should avoid it today.” Interestingly, Sunil always manages to tickle Salman’s funny bone. But in the teaser, the actor looks visibly upset. Is there a twist here? Let’s wait and watch!