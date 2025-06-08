Is fasting actually good for you? Expert shares 6 eating tips that can fuel holistic wellness

Food is medicine if we eat right. What we put on the plate decides the way our body functions and moves. When we eat right, it shows – physically, mentally and also emotionally. The correct balance when it comes to having a healthy dietary pattern ensures overall wellbeing. Also read | Dietary guidelines that promote balanced diet: 8 key recommendations for healthy eating Mindful eating can contribute to our overall wellness.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Monica B Sood, CEO, Navjivan Health Service said, “Wellness practices shape eating habits based on balance, mindful choices, and seasonal awareness.”

Dr Sood shared tips on how mindful eating can contribute to our wellness:

1. Understanding your body constitution

You can maintain the balance when you eat according to your body’s constitution. Following your dosha in just about this way can aid equilibrium. For example, warm grounding meals can work for some, while others can benefit from cooling meals. Eating specifically for you relies on wellness.

2. The power of six tastes

Six tastes present upon a plate are balanced like sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent, as well as astringent. This supports digestion, along with reducing cravings, also ensures satisfaction with complete nourishment. This wisdom is exemplified by a classic Indian thali naturally. Rice is joined with lentils, with vegetables, with pickles, and with chutneys.

Know your food.(Freepik)

3. Eat fresh, seasonal, and local

Fresh produce that is grown locally can help in maintaining balance on the plate. Seasonal fruits and vegetables support immunity inside nature's cycles to align the body. Eating food helps us reduce the chances of illness onset.

4. Mindful eating

How you eat makes your body’s wellbeing. Meals should be able to be taken in a calm atmosphere and eaten slowly. Savour them without distractions. Recognising hunger plus satiety signals and chewing thoroughly are as vital as the food itself.

5. Fasting and detox

Periodic light fasting or consuming easily digestible foods like khichdi (a rice-lentil porridge) helps rest the digestive system, eliminate toxins, and restore energy. This gentle detox supports metabolic health and mental clarity.

6. Spices as daily medicine

Spices like ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, and black pepper are everyday healers. They kindle digestion, enhance nutrient absorption, and help prevent disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.