July 2025 US holidays calendar: Independence Day and other special events to watch for

July is here. Packed with summer vibes, the month is all about pool parties and fireworks across the country. It starts on a brighter note with a long weekend, thanks to Independence Day. While the Fourth of July is the only federal holiday this month, here's a look at other religious and special holidays. Independence Day, or the Fourth of July, is the only federal holiday this month

How many federal holidays are there in July?

Independence Day, marked on July 4, is the only federal holiday this month. Since it falls on a Friday this year, millions of Americans are gearing up for a long weekend getaway. Fourth of July follows Juneteenth, a federal holiday that falls every year on June 19. There are 12 federal holidays in 2025, according to the US Office of Personnel Management. Next is Labor Day, which will be observed on September 1.

July 4 celebrations

Here's a look at key events on July 4:

1. Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show - New York

2. National Independence Day Parade - Washington, D.C.

3. Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular - Boston (Massachusetts)

4. Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th - Nashville (Tennessee)

5. Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest - Coney Island (New York)

July 2025: Religious holidays and special days

As per Diversity Resources, these are the holidays and traditional celebrations expected in the coming weeks:

Ashura- Expected to start from the evening of July 5 or July 6, depending on when the moon is spotted.

Martyrdom of the Bab - July 9

Birthday of Haile Selassie - July 23

Pioneer Day - July 25

Special days in July 2025

According to National Day Calendar, these are the special days to be celebrated in July:

July 1 - National Postal Worker Day

July 3 - National Eat Your Beans Day

July 4 - National Caesar Salad Day

July 6 - National Fried Chicken Day

July 9 - National Dimples Day

July 10 - National Kitten Day

July 11 - National French Fry Day

July 17 - National Lottery Day

July 20- National Ice Cream Day

July 24 - National Tequila Day

FAQs:

1. When is Canada Day?

It is being marked on Tuesday, July 1. Canada observes a federal holiday.

2. Are there any upcoming long weekends in July 2025?

Yes, US Independence Day is being observed on Friday, July 4.

3. What are some fun days to celebrate in July 2025?

People can look forward to National Ice Cream Day on July 20 and National Tequila Day on July 24.