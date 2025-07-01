ICE raids impact Fourth of July celebrations in Southern California as multiple events canceled

Multiple regions in Southern California have canceled their July 4 festivities in light of increasing immigration raids in the neighborhood by federal authorities. This change is mainly visible in culturally rich communities of the region. Here's a look at some of the Fourth of July events in SoCal that have been canceled or postponed: Multiple Fourth of July events in SoCal have been canceled or postponed due to intensified immigration raids

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Summer Block Party

As per the event’s official website, the summer event has been postponed “in light of recent events affecting a portion of Downtown LA”. “We are committed to bringing our community together for this beloved summer celebration and are actively working to reschedule the event. We thank you for your patience and will announce the new date for Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Summer Block Party in the coming weeks,” the website further added. The party was initially scheduled for 4 PM to 9:30 PM local time this Friday (July 4).

The City of Cudahy

A majoritarian Hispanic settlement, officials in Cudahy announced that they would be “postponing the Independence Day Celebration on July 3rd, 2025, due to safety concerns”. However, city parks will remain open, and regular programming will continue as scheduled.

Bell Gardens

The community of Bell Gardens, located on the outskirts of Cudahy, has canceled a concert and two movie screenings “out of an abundance of caution regarding concerns for resident safety over federal immigration enforcement activities.” Events scheduled to happen between June 24 and July 10 now stand canceled as part of this measure. Other programming, such as summer day camp, and sports will continue as scheduled.

Huntington Park

Although no reason was provided for the same, Huntington Park’s July 3 celebration now stands canceled.

El Sereno

Another predominantly Hispanic community, El Sereno, has called off its July 4 celebration which included an annual parade. "Our participation is usually robust with over 1,200 people marching in the parade. The people who participate in the parade are some of the most patriotic people you would meet. They believe in the promise of this land, of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” noted the El Sereno Bicentennial Committee to ABC7 Los Angeles. “This year we will have to cancel our celebrations. We stand with our community. The safety of our participants, spectators, and volunteers is at the forefront.”

LA City Council District 14

The LA City Council District 14, a primarily Hispanic region in East LA, has now canceled or postponed all its July 4 festivities as revealed to the Boyle Heights Beats by a spokesperson for Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado.

“I have family members who are being affected by this, and I have other friends that I know who are being affected by these injustices right now. So I get why people are refraining [from celebrating]. I believe it’s important to voice our opinions,” said East Los Angeles resident Jordan Escobar to KTLA 5.

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena will still have its annual public event as part of July 4 festivities although they will be switching fireworks for drones instead.

By Stuti Gupta