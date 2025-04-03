When Val Kilmer shared his experience working on Heat in Reddit AMA, ‘Hugged by Al Pacino in the middle of downtown LA’

Val Kilmer put up an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit eight years ago, inviting questions from the public. On the page, he opened up about his experience working on the 1995 film Heat. When Val Kilmer shared experience working on Heat in Reddit AMA (Photo by Joe KLAMAR / AFP)(AFP)

Kilmer, who came into the entertainment scene with Top Gun, recently died at the age of 65. His daughter confirmed that his cause of death was pneumonia. He had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014.

‘Imagine being able to say, "Al and Bob" for the rest of your life’

On the Reddit page, a user asked Kilmer, “What was your experience like working on Heat?”

“Well imagine being able to say, "Al and Bob" for the rest of your life,” Kilmer replied, referring to his co-stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. “Not many people can do that. I have seen Bob, giggling like a school girl in a van in the middle of the night, because we have to be quiet cause they are filming outside... I have been hugged by Al Pacino in the middle of downtown LA like he was my older brother.”

“I have shot live rounds from high powered assault weapons over Bob's head while rehearsing lines from our film. I got to kiss Ashley Judd. I sometimes lived at Michael Mann's house. I am in one of the greatest cops and robbers films in film history, has to be in the top 20. I am on the poster for goodness sake. What an honor! Priceless experience. Watching ALL the actors do their thing. We all work hard but when you are with the icons, you get really squared away. Loved every minute of it,” he added.

Kilmer is known for his roles as Jim Morrison in The Doors, Doc Holliday in Tombstone, and Batman in Batman Forever. He also appeared in The Saint (1997), Willow (1988), and Top Gun: Maverick. He also wrote and released the book ‘I’m Your Huckleberry: A Memoir,’ which became a New York Times bestseller.