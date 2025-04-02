Menu Explore
What was Val Kilmer’s net worth? Here's how much late actor was paid for Top Gun 1 & 2

BySumanti Sen
Apr 02, 2025 10:33 AM IST

Actor Val Kilmer, best known for his roles in Hollywood's biggest films of the 80s and 90s, has reportedly died at the age of 65.

Famed actor Val Kilmer, best known for his roles in Hollywood's biggest films of the 80s and 90s, has reportedly died at the age of 65. Kilmer came into the entertainment scene with Top Gun, but is also known for his roles as Jim Morrison in The Doors, Doc Holliday in Tombstone, and Batman in Batman Forever. He also appeared in Heat (1995), The Saint (1997), Willow (1988), and Top Gun: Maverick.

What was Val Kilmer’s net worth? Here's how much late actor was paid for Top Gun 1 & 2 (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(AP)
What was Val Kilmer’s net worth? Here's how much late actor was paid for Top Gun 1 & 2 (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(AP)

Kilmer’s daughter confirmed that his cause of death was pneumonia. He had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014.

What was Val Kilmer’s net worth?

According to a Screen Rant article published in September 2023, Kilmer’s net worth was estimated at $25 million. However, according to Parade and Celebrity Net Worth, the actor’s net worth was estimated to be around $10 million in 2025. His wealth can be attributed to his successful filmography, as well as other ventures like writing a bestselling memoir.

Kilmer was showered with praises for his role as Iceman in the Top Gun franchise, which also believed to have earned him a great paycheck. His pay is disputed among reports. Screen Rant reported he received a $400,000 paycheck for his 1986 appearance in Top Gun. There are also different reports on what he earned for Top Gun: Maverick, with Showbiz Galore reporting he made $400,000, which appears to be a smaller amount compared to the other actors who were reportedly all paid above $1 million.

However, according to Screen Rant, other sources claimed Kilmer made $2 million for his role as Iceman. Since Iceman’s return was only a small cameo, which was something the actor was eager to do, it is also possible that he took a lower pay.

Besides his film and television projects, Kilmer wrote and released the book ‘I’m Your Huckleberry: A Memoir,’ which became a New York Times bestseller and must have added to his net worth. Parade reported that he also sold the majority of his 5,300-acre ranch for $18.5 million. He kept only 14 acres for himself.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
