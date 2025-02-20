The Vatican said in an update on Thursday, February 20, that Pope Francis is showing signs of “slight improvement,” and is alert. He even got out of bed to eat breakfast. The pope has developed pneumonia in both his lungs, and is expected to remain in the hospital as he battles the infection. Vatican provides update on Pope Francis' health as pontiff battles pneumonia (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)(AFP)

Francis, 88, is receiving treatment at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. He slept well throughout the night and had his breakfast sitting in an armchair, a Vatican spokesman said, according to New York Post. While his condition is stable, he also showed “slight improvement” in recent blood tests, the Vatican said.

‘He hasn’t lost his proverbial sense of humor’

A Vatican official has confirmed that Francis was not on a ventilator. He has been breathing on his own. He was also able to move around his hospital room, and even able to take phone calls. He was still doing paperwork, the official added.

On Wednesday, February 19, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the pontiff, and later said he was “alert and responsive.” Meloni said the pope even joked about people betting on his death, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. “He hasn’t lost his proverbial sense of humor,” Meloni said in a statement.

On February 14, Francis was hospitalised after a bout of bronchitis worsened. He was struggling with breathing difficulties for many days.

Francis’ condition is believed to have been complicated by his advanced age. The Vatican recently said in a statement, “Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father’s clinical condition continue to present a complex picture.”

A Vatican spokesperson said that despite his health woes, Francis remains in good spirits. They also added that the pontiff has said he has been grateful for the world’s prayers since he was admitted to the hospital. He has been battling various health problems in recent years.