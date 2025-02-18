What is Polymicrobial Respiratory infection that Pope Francis is battling?

Vatican officials announced on Monday that Pope Francis is battling a complex respiratory tract infection and will require more specific medication. (FILES) Pope Francis celebrates the mass for the Jubilee of the Armed Forces at St. (AFP)

The 88-year-old pope has been diagnosed with a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, though no further details have been provided regarding the seriousness of his illness or any changes to his ongoing treatment, according to reports.

Here’s what we know about the Pope’s condition and treatment options:

What is a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection?

In simple terms, a polymicrobial infection occurs when a mix of bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites are present in the lungs.

Dr Maor Sauler, an expert in adult pulmonary and critical care medicine at Yale University, cited in an Associated Press report, explained that such infections often start with something like bronchitis or a respiratory infection, which can progress into more severe lung complications.

The doctor highlighted that, for elderly individuals like the Pope, the concern lies in a weakened immune system combined with other underlying health issues that often come with age.

“This likely means there are multiple pathogens present in his lungs,” Dr Sauler said.

“The Pope’s medical team may need to tailor treatment to target all the different organisms causing the infection.”

How serious is the infection?

The Pope’s medical history — including the partial removal of his right lung due to pneumonia in his youth — makes this situation particularly concerning.

Dr Nick Hopkinson, Medical Director at Asthma Lung UK, explained that most healthy individuals can recover from bronchitis relatively quickly, but people with damaged lungs are at greater risk. When the lungs are compromised, it becomes more difficult to treat infections because bacteria can colonise already weakened airways. These individuals may need extra support, such as oxygen or chest physiotherapy, to help clear the fluid building up in their lungs.

Dr Sauler further noted that the older an individual gets, the more vulnerable they become, particularly in the presence of pre-existing health conditions. He added, “This could mean multiple pathogens are involved in his case, and his doctors may need to adjust the treatment to target all the responsible organisms.”

Given the pope’s health history, including his past pneumonia and partial lung removal, his current condition is understandably worrisome.

Dr Hopkinson told AP that while most healthy individuals recover from bronchitis with relative ease, the pope’s lungs are more susceptible due to previous damage. This makes it harder to treat infections, as bacteria may be able to invade and colonise compromised airways. The pope may require oxygen support or physiotherapy to help clear fluids from his lungs.

However, Dr Hopkinson is optimistic that with the right treatment, the pope should recover. “It’s only a matter of time,” he said. “Once the doctors identify the pathogens responsible, they’ll begin treatment, and he should start to improve,” the AP report quoted Dr Hopkinson.

How long will recovery take?

Recovery time depends on the severity of the infection. Antibiotic treatments generally take from a few days up to two weeks. The pope may also be treated with medications typically used for asthma or conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), along with physiotherapy to help keep his lungs clear.

“Some infections are harder to treat and take longer to resolve,” Dr. McCarthy explained. “It seems they’ve identified the pathogens involved, so with the right treatment, the pope should recover — but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Dr. Peter Openshaw, a lung specialist at Imperial College London, noted that having multiple pathogens is not unusual in cases like this. It complicates the situation, making treatment more challenging.

What other concerns might doctors have?

One major concern is pneumonia, a leading cause of death worldwide. Dr Sauler from Yale explained that while antibiotics can treat pneumonia, the immune system also plays a vital role in recovery. As older individuals tend to have weaker immune systems, pneumonia can be much more dangerous for them.

“Pneumonia is tougher to deal with at the pope’s age,” Dr Sauler added. “The risks increase with age, making it far more complicated than a straightforward case.”

What will doctors be monitoring next?

Dr Sauler stated that the key thing to monitor in the coming days is whether the pope’s condition worsens despite the best efforts of his medical team. “If his health declines despite the treatment, that’s usually a bad sign,” he said. The doctors will likely reassess the pope’s condition in a few days to see how well the prescribed medications are working.

“With the right treatment, I remain optimistic that he will recover,” Dr Sauler said.