Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pope Francis, 88, in hospital for fourth day for respiratory infection

Reuters |
Feb 17, 2025 02:25 PM IST

POPE-HEALTH:Pope Francis, 88, in hospital for fourth day for respiratory infection

ROME - Pope Francis was in hospital for a fourth day on Monday, with the Vatican saying he was being treated for a respiratory tract infection and was in stable condition.

Pope Francis, 88, in hospital for fourth day for respiratory infection
Pope Francis, 88, in hospital for fourth day for respiratory infection

The 88-year-old pontiff had a peaceful night on Sunday, the Italian news agency ANSA reported. The Vatican had not yet provided an update on the pope's condition on Monday.

Francis, who has been suffering from bronchitis for more than a week, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday morning.

His doctors have advised complete rest, and Francis was unable to deliver his regular weekly prayer on Sunday to pilgrims in St Peter's Square or lead a special mass for artists to mark the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year.

The Vatican on Sunday described his condition as "stable" and said his treatment was ongoing. It said earlier he would remain in hospital for as long as required.

While in hospital over the weekend, the pope continued his recent practice of making phone calls to speak with members of a Catholic parish in Gaza, Italian broadcaster Mediaset reported on Monday.

One of the parish members said Francis had called on both Friday and Saturday and was in "good humour" but sounded "a bit tired".

The Vatican has cancelled the pope's planned visit to Rome's famed Cinecitta film studios, scheduled for Monday.

"Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you accompany me in these days," the pope wrote on X on Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On