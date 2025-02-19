Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both lungs, to remain hospitalised: Report

Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both his lungs, reports have said. He will now remain in the hospital as he battles the infection. The pope’s condition is believed to have been complicated by his advanced age. He is now 88. Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both lungs days after being hospitalised: Report (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)(AFP)

“Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father’s clinical condition continue to present a complex picture,” the Vatican said in a statement, as reported by New York Post.

A Vatican spokesperson said that the pope remains in good spirits. The person added that the pontiff has said he has been grateful for the world’s prayers since he was admitted to the hospital on Friday.

Last week, Francis battled a bout of bronchitis. He was taken to the hospital after it worsened. The pope is now undergoing cortisone antibiotic treatments to fight the infection, which stems from bacteria that affects his respiratory tract.

The Vatican said in a late update on Monday, February 17, that Francis' medical condition was stable. The Vatican also revealed that the pope’s fever had broken.

Pope Francis’ health woes

Francis had part of one lung removed due to a pulmonary infection when he was a young man. Due to his bad knees and sciatica nerve pain, he uses a wheelchair, walker or cane.

"Being older, wheelchair-bound, all those are risk factors for a situation in which we can't treat it despite our best efforts," Dr. Maor Sauler, who specializes in adult pulmonary medicine and critical care at Yale School of Medicine, told the Associated Press.

In recent years, Francis has battled a series of health problems. He was hospitalized with pneumonia in 2023, and underwent surgery to repair a hernia later the same year. He even had a foot of his large intestine removed back in 2021 due to severe inflammation and narrowing of the colon, the Vatican said at the time.