Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill passes crucial House vote in massive GOP win

President Donald Trump scored a massive win on Thursday as Congress narrowly passed his flagship One Big Beautiful Bill Act, advancing his second-term agenda with enhanced funding for his anti-immigration policies. The bill, passed 218-214 in the House, will now head to Trump's desk and be signed into law. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson poses for a picture with U.S. Representative John Rutherford (R-FL)(REUTERS)

House Speaker Mike Johnson worked overnight to unify dissenting Republicans, overcoming resistance from a small group wary of the bill’s impact on Medicaid and SNAP. The vote, delayed nearly nine hours by Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries’ filibuster, will allow Trump to sign the bill into law on on July 4. Trump celebrated on Truth Social, calling it “one of the most consequential Bills ever” and the US the “HOTTEST Country.”

Read More: Big Beautiful Bill passes House vote: Who are the 2 Republicans who voted against Trump's mega bill

The bill, which cleared the Senate 51-50 earlier this week, fulfills Trump’s campaign pledges: $4.5 trillion to extend 2017 tax cuts, increased military spending, and funding for mass deportations. However, it slashes Medicaid—potentially leaving 17 million uninsured and cuts SNAP, risking rural hospital closures.

Jeffries denounced it as a “disgusting abomination” that harms everyday Americans.

Republican moderates fear electoral backlash in 2026, while fiscal hawks, like Rep Thomas Massie, criticized insufficient savings in the 869-page bill. Speaker Johnson navigated a tight 218-217 GOP majority, with only three defections affordable.

The bill ends clean energy and electric vehicle subsidies, sparking a public feud with Elon Musk, a former Trump ally. The president's recent successes, including a Supreme Court ruling curbing judicial blocks on his policies and U.S. air strikes securing an Israel-Iran ceasefire, bolster his momentum.

(With AFP inputs)