Big Beautiful Bill passes House vote: Who are the 2 Republicans who voted against Trump's mega bill

President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill passed a crucial House vote on Thursday, with two Republicans defying party lines to vote against it. The tight roll call, 218-214, came a day before the Fourth of July deadline. Earlier in the day, Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York delayed voting by holding the floor for more than eight hours with a record-breaking speech against the bill. The US House passed Trump's Big Beautiful Bill on Thursday(AFP)

“We have a big job to finish,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson. “With one big beautiful bill we are going to make this country stronger, safer and more prosperous than ever before.”

Who are the two Republicans who opposed the bill?

Rep Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who opposed the first version of the bill back in May, broke from his party to vote ‘no’ on Thursday. Rep Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania also joined the Democrats in opposing Trump's spending and tax bill.

Meanwhile, Democrats were in unision to oppose the bill. Jeffries began the speech at 4:53 AM EDT and finished at 1:37 PM EDT, 8 hours, 44 minutes later, a record, as he argued against what he called Trump's “big ugly bill.”

“We're better than this,” Jeffries said, who used a leader's prerogative for unlimited debate and read letter after letter from Americans writing about their reliance of the health care programs.

“I never thought that I'd be on the House floor saying that this is a crime scene," Jeffries said.

“It's a crime scene, going after the health, and the safety, and the well-being of the American people."

And as Democrats, he said, "We want no part of it.”

The Senate passed the package days earlier with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie vote. The slim majority in the House left Republicans little room for defections.

(With AP inputs)