Trump's new legislation to double ESTA fee for US visitors ahead of major event; Key details here

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act has a little-known clause that would soon double a vital fee for visitors to the United States. Donald Trump has signed it into law during the Independence Day ceremony at the White House. However, no specific date has been announced for the hike. An ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. Additionally, it permits multiple entries into the US, with a 90-day maximum stay for each visit.

The increase in the visa waiver cost, approved by Congress, is anticipated to take place before the nation's co-hosting of the FIFA World Cup in 2026. The cost of an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization), which is valid for two years, will increase from $21 to $40.

This tax rise coincides with a drop in UK visitors to multiple US states, such as Florida, Colorado, and California.

Also Read: Melania Trump's Texas floods post sparks outrage as she offers just two things to victims; ‘You and your husband…’

US Travel Association highlights key wins in One Big Beautiful Bill

The US Travel Association noted a number of “key wins” in the bill, including additional customs manpower, security funding for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympics, and financing for modernizing air traffic control. They did, however, object to the tax hike and Brand USA's funding reduction.

The US Travel Association's President and CEO, Geoff Freeman, commended the risky, essential investments in Customs and Border Protection and air traffic control that would significantly improve the experience of travelers.

The wise investments in the travel process, as per the CEO, would make it more difficult to accept “foolish” extra charges on international tourists and cuts to Brand USA, America's marketing arm.

With a two-year validity duration, the ESTA is a requirement for admission under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This means travelers planning a trip to the US should be aware of this.

The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) allows citizens of certain countries to travel to the US for brief visits of up to 90 days without requiring a visa. In order to be eligible, travelers must be from a VWP nation, have an ESTA that has been approved, and meet other requirements.

Here are some tips to navigate ESTA application with ease

Refusing to disclose your prior travel experiences may also lead to a denial.

Other typical mistakes that could prevent you from boarding your aircraft include failing to verify the status of your ESTA application or registering too shortly before your departure date.

Your ESTA application may be denied if you have traveled to Cuba, a country dubbed sponsor of terrorism by the US.

An ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. Additionally, it permits multiple entries into the US, with a 90-day maximum stay for each visit.

This suggests that visitors can frequently apply months in advance of their trip to circumvent the peak travel times that could impact the approval process.