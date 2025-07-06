“I’m politically homeless,” says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman; Sparks new debate

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has sparked a fresh debate online with his latest post on X (formerly Twitter), where he described himself as "politically homeless". In the same post, he said he remains deeply proud of being American and highlighted his belief in techno-capitalism. Sam Altman, who heads one of the world’s leading AI companies, shared that while he has always believed in science, technology, and free markets as drivers of prosperity, he also believes that wealth must be shared more broadly.(AFP)

“I’m not big on identities, but I am extremely proud to be American,” he wrote. “This is true every day, but especially today—I firmly believe this is the greatest country ever on Earth.”

Altman, who heads one of the world’s leading AI companies, shared that while he has always believed in science, technology, and free markets as drivers of prosperity, he also believes that wealth must be shared more broadly. “We should encourage people to make tons of money and then also find ways to widely distribute wealth and share the compounding magic of capitalism,” he said.

He also criticised the Democratic Party in the US, saying it once reflected his values but has now “lost the plot”. He noted that the government often performs worse than markets and that a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship must be protected.

Altman said he has held these views since he was 20, and still stands by them at 40. He pointed out that while he once saw alignment with the Democratic Party, he no longer feels represented by any political group.

“So now I am politically homeless. But that’s fine; I care much, much more about being American than any political party,” he wrote.

He also questioned the focus of some political narratives, suggesting candidates should focus more on making everyday people access the same tools and services as billionaires rather than trying to “eliminate billionaires”.

Altman ended the post with a note of optimism, calling the American experiment “messy” but expressing hope for another 250 years of progress. “Happy 4th!” he signed off, marking the US Independence Day.

