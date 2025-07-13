Does Quinshon Judkins have a girlfriend? Browns RB arrested on domestic violence, battery charge in Florida

Quinshon Judkins, the second round pick of the Cleveland Browns, has been arrested on domestic violence and battery charges in Broward County, Florida. According to an X post by Brad Stainbrook, Cleveland Browns insider and reporter, Judkins is “facing a charge of “Touch or Strike/Battery/Domestic Violence,” per the county’s public arrest records.” Quinshon Judkins arrested on domestic violence, battery charge in Florida (Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Judkins’ arrest comes just days before the start of his first NFL training camp. Public records show that the Fort Lauderdale Police Department took him into custody early Saturday morning, July 12. The victim remains unidentified as of now.

Judkins had been drafted to potentially become the Browns' lead back after the team and Nick Chubb parted ways. Clubb signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Judkins was arrested at a critical time, with Browns rookies scheduled to report for minicamp on July 18.

Does Quinshon Judkins have a girlfriend?

There is no public information linking Judkins to anyone romantically, so it is unclear if he has a girlfriend. Even if he does have one, she has not been publicly identified.

Judkins’ recent arrest casts doubt over his immediate availability. It could also potentially trigger action under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, which applies before a player has even signed a contract. Judkins has yet to sign his rookie contract.

This is, in fact, the second consecutive offseason in which a Browns rookie has been arrested on domestic violence charges before a game. Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was the one who was arrested last year.

Hall was charged with domestic violence in Avon, Ohio, in 2024, for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun. The woman in question told police she was engaged to Hall and shared an 11-month-old child with him. She revealed that the altercation stemmed from a discussion about the financial needs of her daughter from a different relationship.

During the altercation, Hall allegedly pressed a handgun against the woman's temple and said, "I will f---ing end it all. I don't care."

Meanwhile, no court date has been set in Judkins’ case yet. Neither Judkins nor the Browns has issued a public statement as of now.