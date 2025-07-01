Will Browns' Deshaun Watson return to field this season? A look at quarterback's recovery timeline

Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson could return to the field in the 2025 NFL season, according to a recent statement made by Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot on Sunday (June 29). The player is still recovering from his re-torn Achilles injury, which required him to undergo surgery in January earlier this year. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Deshaun Watson’s recovery and return timeline

Although Watson is still expected to miss “a significant portion” of next season or completely sit out this one, Cabot’s statement revealed that he could ideally return to the field in November or December, depending on the speed of his recovery process at rehab. In either case, he will be sitting out the first four weeks of the season and starting out on either the Injured Reserve/ Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

In light of these comments, another source also claimed that he could begin team practice in October although the coaching staff might opt to keep him off the active roster as of the moment. This would allow Watson to return to the field next season in his best form.

Teammates’ support and possible replacements for QB1 spot

Rookie QB Dillon Gabriel revealed, at the minicamp, how Watson has been playing an active mentor role by saying, “He (Watson) has been a guy I’ve connected with as well, and he’s actually a guy I sit by in our O-line meetings, even in our offensive unit meetings.”

“So just being able to be around him and nudge him and ask a question, whether it’s for confirmation or his thought, but also when we’re talking through concepts, I think it’s super cool that we do have five guys in the room that kind of can speak to their own experience and even Deshaun this morning, talking through a concept and kind of how he sees it in the red area,” he added. "It can change the play in a big way, just how you think of it. So appreciate him a bunch too. Just sharing all his knowledge.”

Watson was picked as the starting quarterback for the Browns this season but his injury has now left his position upon returning to the team in an unsure space. Quarterbacks Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders were also drafted by the team this season, in addition to Kenny Pickett and veteran Joe Flacco.

In the event of Watson’s unavailability, Gabriel and Pickett are likely to be the most probable ones to step into his shoes.

By Stuti Gupta