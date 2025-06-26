Tyrese Haliburton’s Achilles injury adds to NBA’s growing tendon crisis: Causes, impact and prevention strategies

Are you aware of the alarming rise in Achilles tendon injuries among the US National Basketball Association players? During the 2024-2025 season, a series of unfortunate incidents, including the severe injury to Tyrese Haliburton in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, highlighted a concerning trend that has caught the attention of health professionals. With seven players, including notable names such as James Wiseman and Jayson Tatum, suffering from similar injuries, experts are increasingly emphasising the need for awareness and prevention strategies. The Achilles tendon plays a vital role in essential basketball movements such as running and jumping, and the rigorous demands of year-round training only amplify the risks of these injuries. Understanding the factors contributing to this uptick is crucial, especially as the physical toll on elite athletes continues to grow, prompting experts to offer valuable insights on how to safeguard player health and longevity in the sport. Achilles Tendon Injury: Recent Trends in the NBA(Instagram)

Historically, the average number of Achilles tears per NBA season was about 1.36, according to a study published in the Orthopedics Journal of Sports Medicine. With seven injuries in one season, it raises the question of what could be causing this uptick in Achilles tendon injuries.

Understanding the Achilles tendon

The Achilles tendon connects the calf muscles to the heel bone and plays a crucial role in movements that involve running, jumping, and sudden changes of direction—all of which are common in basketball. When the tendon is overstressed, it can lead to injuries ranging from slight strains to complete tears. “Achilles tendon is a very painful and a difficult condition to deal with. Achilles tendon injuries are increasingly prevalent among NBA players due to the rigorous requirements of their profession,” noted Dr Ashis Acharya, Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.

Are NBA players more prone to Achilles injury?

Here are some reasons why NBA players, in particular, are more vulnerable to these types of injuries:

Year-round training

"The sport requires basketball players to carry out repeated, high-impact sprints, jumps, sudden stops, and quick directional changes, which may irritate and inflame the Achilles tendon. All this strain, combined with tight schedules during tournaments, rigid playing surfaces, imbalanced sports muscles, and overuse, can cause microtrauma and degeneration that leads to ruptures," says Dr Acharya.

NBA athletes are often engaged in rigorous training schedules that demand peak physical performance year-round. This intense regimen can lead to overuse and increased wear and tear on the Achilles tendon. Summer leagues and workouts: Many players participate in summer leagues or personal training programs designed to enhance their skills, which may not provide appropriate rest periods for their bodies.

Sports specialization

"In elite athletes, even a slight calf strain or a sudden increase in training can lead to a serious escalation if not promptly addressed. This is more common in players in their late twenties and thirties, mainly due to repetitive stress," explains Dr Ashis Acharya.

Younger players in today’s game are increasingly specializing in basketball at an earlier age. While this can lead to refined skills, it also means less variety in physical activities, which can result in imbalances and vulnerabilities in specific muscle groups—particularly those related to the lower body. Increased pressure: The pressure to excel and secure a spot in the league compels younger athletes to push their limits, often neglecting proper training techniques that protect against injuries.

Footwear form and function

A study published in the Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine in 2010 indicated that wearing high-top shoes could reduce peak tension on the Achilles tendon by an average of 9.9%, suggesting that design changes in athletic shoes might contribute to the increase in injuries.

The evolution of basketball shoes has produced a vast array of designs that promise enhanced performance. However, not all shoes provide adequate support or cushioning for every player’s foot type and playing style. Choosing the Wrong Shoe: Wearing shoes that do not fit well or provide insufficient support can increase the risk of Achilles tendon injuries. Some players may prioritize aesthetics over function, further exacerbating their risk.

Recent injuries in the NBA

Tyrese Haliburton’s unfortunate injury is not an isolated event. Across the league, several prominent players have faced similar fates, though recovery stories also highlight resilience.

Although he recently recovered from an MCL sprain and is back on the court, his experience with injuries serves as a reminder that even elite athletes must carefully navigate their physical health. James has emphasized the importance of recovery, a crucial element in combating the wear and tear of a long season. Victor Wembanyama: In his quest for strength and mobility after dealing with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, Wembanyama gained 30 pounds. This adjustment not only aids in his overall performance but also highlights a player’s need to adapt their training not just to develop skills but also to protect against injuries.

The increasing trend of Achilles injuries

NCBI report indicates a worrying trend: an increase in Achilles tendon injuries, particularly among younger players. While these injuries can affect any player, proper awareness and preventive measures are more critical than ever. "Preventive strategies like stretching and strengthening exercises, use of orthotic devices or shoe inserts, load management, and physical therapy may truly help lessen the chances of sustaining career debilitating injuries”, asserts Dr Ashis.

Preventive strategies: There are several approaches that teams and athletes can adopt to help mitigate risk. Strength training: Incorporating strength training that focuses on the calf muscles and overall lower body can reinforce the areas surrounding the Achilles tendon. Flexibility work: Incorporating stretching and mobility exercises into daily routines helps maintain muscle and tendon elasticity. Rest and recovery: Understanding the importance of taking breaks to prevent overuse injuries is vital. Athletes must learn to listen to their bodies and prioritize recovery.

The importance of education and awareness

Education is essential in tackling the rising incidence of Achilles injuries:

Players’ knowledge: Young athletes and their coaches should be educated about the importance of diversifying their athletic experience. Engaging in multiple sports during the formative years can build a more balanced physical foundation.

Young athletes and their coaches should be educated about the importance of diversifying their athletic experience. Engaging in multiple sports during the formative years can build a more balanced physical foundation. Parental Guidance: Parents have a significant role in supporting their children’s athletic pursuits while ensuring they do not overcommit to a single sport.

The increased incidence of Achilles tendon injuries among NBA players raises essential questions about training practices, specialization, and injury prevention. With athletes like Tyrese Haliburton sidelined for extended periods, the importance of careful training and recovery cannot be overstated.