Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brock Purdy to Dak Prescott: List of highest-paid NFL quarterbacks per yearly salary

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 17, 2025 02:54 AM IST

Brock Purdy is set to get into the list of highest-paid NFL quarterbacks (on a per-year basis) with his new reported contract with the San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is set to get into the list of highest-paid NFL quarterbacks (on a per-year basis) with his new reported contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The 2022 NFL Draft's Mr Irrelevant (last pick) has signed a massive five-year, $265 million contract extension, with $181 million guaranteed, including $165.05 million in the first three years, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero. 

Brock Purdy is among the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks(Getty Images via AFP)
Brock Purdy is among the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks(Getty Images via AFP)

The deal, locking Purdy through 2030, gets the young QB into the list of one of the league’s highest-paid players. 

After a disappointing 6-11 season in 2024, San Francisco faced significant roster changes, with key players like Deebo Samuel, Jordan Mason, Javon Hargrave, Leonard Floyd, and others departing via trades or free agency. 

Read More: Top-paid NFL player earns $137 million, has never won a Super Bowl; it's not Joe Burrow or Josh Allen

CEO Jed York noted that cap space was cleared to accommodate Purdy’s massive contract, a strategic move to build around the 25-year-old Pro Bowler. 

Purdy’s 2023 campaign—4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and a league-leading 113.0 passer rating—culminated in a Super Bowl appearance. 

With a 23-13 record over 36 starts, 9,518 yards, and 64 touchdowns, Purdy outshines his 2022 draft peers, including first-rounder Kenny Pickett, now on his third team. 

As the 49ers aim to rebound from their first losing season since 2018, Purdy’s extension signals confidence in his leadership. Now, Brock Purdy is just shy of the highest-paid NFL quarterback's salary. Dak Prescott, who was recently named the highest-paid NFL player, has a $60 million yearly contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen are next on the list. 

Brock Purdy is now the seventh-highest-paid quarterback, along with Jared Goff. 

Highest paid QBs in the NFL on a per-year basis:

Dak Prescott: $60M

Joe Burrow: $55M

Josh Allen: $55M

Jordan Love: $55M

Trevor Lawrence: $55M

Tua Tagovailoa: $53.1M

Brock Purdy: $53M

Jared Goff: $53M

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Brock Purdy to Dak Prescott: List of highest-paid NFL quarterbacks per yearly salary
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On