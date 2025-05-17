Brock Purdy to Dak Prescott: List of highest-paid NFL quarterbacks per yearly salary

Brock Purdy is set to get into the list of highest-paid NFL quarterbacks (on a per-year basis) with his new reported contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The 2022 NFL Draft's Mr Irrelevant (last pick) has signed a massive five-year, $265 million contract extension, with $181 million guaranteed, including $165.05 million in the first three years, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero. Brock Purdy is among the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks(Getty Images via AFP)

The deal, locking Purdy through 2030, gets the young QB into the list of one of the league’s highest-paid players.

After a disappointing 6-11 season in 2024, San Francisco faced significant roster changes, with key players like Deebo Samuel, Jordan Mason, Javon Hargrave, Leonard Floyd, and others departing via trades or free agency.

CEO Jed York noted that cap space was cleared to accommodate Purdy’s massive contract, a strategic move to build around the 25-year-old Pro Bowler.

Purdy’s 2023 campaign—4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and a league-leading 113.0 passer rating—culminated in a Super Bowl appearance.

With a 23-13 record over 36 starts, 9,518 yards, and 64 touchdowns, Purdy outshines his 2022 draft peers, including first-rounder Kenny Pickett, now on his third team.

As the 49ers aim to rebound from their first losing season since 2018, Purdy’s extension signals confidence in his leadership. Now, Brock Purdy is just shy of the highest-paid NFL quarterback's salary. Dak Prescott, who was recently named the highest-paid NFL player, has a $60 million yearly contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen are next on the list.

Brock Purdy is now the seventh-highest-paid quarterback, along with Jared Goff.

Highest paid QBs in the NFL on a per-year basis:

Dak Prescott: $60M

Joe Burrow: $55M

Josh Allen: $55M

Jordan Love: $55M

Trevor Lawrence: $55M

Tua Tagovailoa: $53.1M

Brock Purdy: $53M

Jared Goff: $53M