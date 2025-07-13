Quinshon Judkins arrested: What did Browns rookie RB do? First details on charges emerge

Quinshon Judkins, a 21-year-old rookie running back for the Cleveland Browns, was arrested on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on charges of battery and domestic violence, the Miami Herald reported, citing Broward Sheriff’s Office jail and police records. Neither Judkins nor the Browns have issued a statement yet. Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) carries during practice at NFL football minicamp in Berea, Ohio(AP)

What did Quinshon Judkins do?

Judkins was arrested by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and booked by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for ‘touch or strike/battery/domestic violence’, the report stated. The victim's identity or the circumstances remain undisclosed.

Read More: NFL star Ndamukong Suh reveals emotional reason behind his retirement at 38: ‘I’m honoring…

The charge, listed as battery (domestic violence), typically involves unlawful physical contact or use of force, such as touching or striking, in a domestic context. No trial date has been set, with Browns rookies due to report to training camp in Berea, Ohio, in one week.

A Cleveland Browns spokesperson, as per Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal, confirmed the team is aware of the situation and is “gathering information".

Will Quinshon Judkins miss the 2025 season if found guilty?

If Quinshon Judkins is found guilty of battery and domestic violence charges, he faces a likely six-game suspension under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. The Cleveland Browns could place him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, but a full-season absence is unlikely unless further evidence, like a video, emerges.

Read More: Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews' future at FOX Sports revealed ahead of NFL 2025

Judkins’ Background

Selected as the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Judkins was expected to compete with Jerome Ford for the starting running back role after Nick Chubb’s departure. At Ole Miss (2022–2023), he rushed for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns, earning two first-team All-SEC honors.

After transferring to Ohio State, he recorded 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns, helping win the 2024 national championship.