Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews' future at FOX Sports revealed ahead of NFL 2025

FOX Sports shut down rumors of two of its seasoned reporters- Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews- leaving the platform by extending their contracts. Front Office Sports broke the news on Tuesday night. The pair started their respective sports media careers with the channel before a brief switch to ESPN and then returning to FOX Sports. They currently co-host The Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast and YouTube show. FOX Sports has extended the contracts of Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews.(Instagram/ Charissa Thompson)

Renewal of contracts

Men’s Journal reports that Andrews’s contract had expired at the end of the 2024 season. Following this, she became a free agent for the first time in her career. "I think my goal is always kind of the same as last year," Andrews had said before the 2024 NFL campaign. “Enjoy it, because it’s not going to last forever, especially when your contract is up — and mine is.”

During this confusion, there was no update from Fox about where their contracts stood. However, the 2025 regular season game schedule posted in May featured Andrews’ face next to Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt, and Tom Rinaldi.

Thompson also addressed the issue of her uncertain future at the channel with Andrews in a late April podcast episode. “No, I’m not leaving FOX. I was never leaving FOX,” she said. “I don’t know where this took on a life of its own, where I was hosting my family at the ranch for the past weekend. Four of my family members asked, ‘Well, the place looks great. How are you going to afford it now that you don’t have a job?’ I’m not leaving FOX. I was never leaving FOX. I’m not fired.”

Thompson is currently the host of FOX’s NFL Kickoff pregame show on Sundays in addition to Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football pregame program. Andrews, on the other hand, has been one of the network’s lead sideline reporters since 2014 and works with Rinaldi on the channel’s main weekly broadcasts.

Week 1 of this year’s NFL season will kick off on Thursday (September 4). The first Sunday slate will happen that weekend on September 7.

By Stuti Gupta