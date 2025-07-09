Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares thoughts about his ranking on the NFL Top 100 list

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, is one of the NFL’s undisputed top players. Hence, his rank on the NFL Top 100 list released by the league annually, has always held much importance for fans. However, Mahomes recently revealed his thoughts about the list in an interview. Patrick Mahomes, a leading quarterback for the Chiefs, shares his views on the NFL Top 100 list. (Photo by Ed Zurga / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

What Mahomes had to say about the NFL Top 100 list

In a recent interview with Kay Adams on the show ‘Up & Adams’, Mahomes spoke about his feelings on ranking in the NFL Top 100 list. “I mean, but I know it's a year-by-year thing,” he said.

“And so there's a lot of great quarterbacks, a lot of great players in this league. And they can rank me wherever they rank me. At the end of the day, all I'm trying to do is win Super Bowls. And I don't care where I am on that list, no offense.”

So far, positions 87-100 have been revealed by the league.

Mahomes’ past rankings

As per Athlon Sports, the NFL Top 100 ranking list first started in 2011. Mahomes entered the field with the Chiefs after being drafted in the first round back in 2017. Leaving out his first two years, the player has found a place among the top eight every single time since 2019.

He even sealed the top spot in 2021 and 2023. Last year, Mahomes ranked fourth behind San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. As per ESPN, Mahomes has recorded 32,352 yards and 245 touchdowns over the course of his career. He recently his ninth year with the Chiefs for this season.

In a shift from previous screenings, this year the NFL Top 100 list is being released on X instead of regular broadcasting. The platform has been revealing the names of two new players in the list every single day since June 30. This pattern will continue till August 29 and the final Top 10 players will be revealed in the finale episode on September 1 which means hopes are still up for Mahomes securing a spot among the top players on the list.

The finale will be streamed live on the NFL Network at 8 PM ET.

By Stuti Gupta