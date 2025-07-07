Raul Jimenez's special gesture for Diogo Jota at US vs Mexico Gold Cup final; Mahomes sends message - Watch

Raul Jimenez, after equalizing for Mexico in the Gold Cup final vs USMNT, paid tribute to his late friend and Liverpool star Diogo Jota at the NRG Stadium on Sunday. The 34-year-old mimicked Jota's signature FIFA celebration before pulling out a Mexico jersey with the Portugal player's name and number (#20). Mexico forward Raul Jimenez (9) celebrates with the jersey honoring Liverpool forward Diogo Jota after scoring a goal against United States(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

In the 27th minute of the Gold Cup final, Jimenez scored to level the score at 1-1, beating USMNT captain Tim Ream to a through ball from Gilberto Mora and firing a shot off Ream’s shin into the net’s roof. He celebrated by performing Diogo Jota's iconic video game controller gesture, a nod to their time at Wolves (2017–2020), and wore a jersey with Jota’s number 20 pre-match.

Edson Álvarez scored late to put Mexico in front.

He had said: “Diogo was a great friend… we shared so much at Wolves. This was for him."

Diogo Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva, 25, died in a car crash in Zamora, Spain earlier this week. The Liverpool and Portugal star, who played alongside Jimenez at Wolves, was mourned by several teammates including Cristiano Ronaldo and Rúben Neves.

Earlier this week, players from Liverpool and Portugal joined family and friends for the funeral of Jota and his brother. Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk arrived carrying a red floral arrangement in the shape of a soccer shirt with Jota’s No 20 in white. Andrew Robertson carried a similar arrangement with the No 30, the number worn by Jota’s brother, André Silva, who played for Portuguese club Penafiel.

Coach Arne Slot was part of the Liverpool contingent.

Portugal international Rúben Neves served as a pallbearer for Jota a day after playing for at the Club World Cup in the United States. He and Jota were teammates at Wolverhampton earlier in their careers.

