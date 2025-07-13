NFL star Ndamukong Suh reveals emotional reason behind his retirement at 38: ‘I’m honoring…'

National Football League star Ndamukong Suh has officially retired from professional football, marking the end of a 13-year career. The announcement came on Saturday, exactly one year after the passing of his father, whom Suh described as his ‘idol, coach, and anchor.’ Ndamukong Suh revealed his decision to retire from the NFL in a social media post.(Instagram/@ndamukongsuh)

The 38-year-old defensive lineman revealed his decision to retire from the NFL in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). He said his decision was inspired by his father’s final words to him.

Ndamukong Suh’s retirement post

In a heartfelt post, Suh wrote, “July 12, 2024 was the hardest day of my life. It’s the day I said goodbye to my father, the man who raised me, shaped me, challenged me, and believed in me before I believed in myself. He wasn’t just a dad. He was my idol, my coach, and my anchor. He taught me what it meant to be disciplined, focused, and relentless in everything I do.”

Suh wrote that before his father passed, he gave the football player a “final piece of advice”.

“It’s time to let football go. You’ve done everything you set out to do,” the Philadelphia Eagles player’s father told him. He added that the conversation stayed with him and explained, “So today, one year later, I’m honoring that wish. I’m officially retiring from the NFL.”

Also read: Auburn Tigers star Tahaad Pettiford arrested on DUI charge in Alabama; Coach responds

Suh as a dominant force on the field

Drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions in 2010, Suh made an immediate impact in his rookie year, ESPN reported. He recorded 10 sacks in that year. He also earned the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honor. Over a decade-long career, Suh played for five teams: Lions (2010-2014), Miami Dolphins (2015-2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019–2021), and Philadelphia Eagles (2022).

Suh, ESPN added, is ending his professional career with 600 total tackles, 71.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries in 199 games.

Suh’s crowning achievement was in 2020 when he helped the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.

The ESPN report further stated that Suh was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, earned three All-Pro selections, and was known for his fierce style of play and resilience.

Also read: Najee Harris injury: Chargers RB to miss NFL season after July 4 fireworks incident? Agent gives update

Suh’s life after football

Although he has not played in the past two NFL seasons, Suh has kept busy. He has created the podcast ‘No Free Lunch’ wherein he talks about money, career strategy, and life beyond sports. He added that he wants to use his platform to “serve something bigger”.

“Football was my passion, but it was never my endgame,” Suh wrote and added, “My next season is about impact, purpose, and legacy. About helping others build wealth, lead with intention, and create lasting freedom.”

“If you’ve ever followed my journey… Thank you. If you’ve ever cheered, supported, critiqued, or pushed me, you’re part of the reason I kept going,” he said, concluding the post.

FAQs

Who is Ndamukong Suh playing for now?

Ndamukong Suh is no longer playing in the NFL. He officially announced his retirement in July 2025.

What nationality is Ndamukong Suh?

Ndamukong Suh is American. He was born in Portland, Oregon, to a Jamaican mother and a Cameroonian father.