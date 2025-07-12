Auburn Tigers star Tahaad Pettiford arrested on DUI charge in Alabama; Coach responds

Auburn Tigers star guard Tahaad Pettiford was arrested on a DUI charge on Saturday morning. The 19-year-old was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol in Lee County, Alabama, ESPN reported, citing jail logs. Tahaad Pettiford was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol.(Instagram/@haad.0)

Pettiford, one of Auburn's top returning players in the next season as well as the SEC player of the year contender in 2025-26, had his bond set at $1,000, public records at Lee County Sheriff's Department showed.

What happened with Tahaad Pettiford?

As per AL.com, the player was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12 AM (local time) on Saturday. He was later released on a $1,000 bond. Pettiford's blood alcohol level has not been reported yet.

Under Alabama state law, individuals, who are under the age of 21, can be charged with DUI if they are found with a blood alcohol concentration of .02 per cent or higher.

In all states, those above the age of 21 can receive a DUI if their blood alcohol concentration is 0.08 per cent.

Bruce Pearl breaks out on the matter

In a statement to ESPN on Saturday, July 12, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said that they were aware of the situation and will be handling it "internally with Tahaad and his family".

"We take these matters seriously and will learn and grow from it moving forward," Pearl added.

Tahaad Pettiford's arrest came weeks after he announced his decision to withdraw from the NBA draft. During the last season, the 19-year-old averaged 11.6 points per game being a first-year star. He played a major role in helping the side reach the Final Four. He is considered a as key player for the Auburn Tigers post the departure of Johni Broome.

As per ESPN, Pettiford remains on the short list of players, who are all set to enter the 2025-26 season as the possible for the pre-season All-American. In his five NCAA tournament matches, Pettiford scored 15.2 points per game on average.

