Cooper Flagg points tonight: How did NBA's No 1 rookie do in Lakers vs Mavericks Summer game

In his highly anticipated NBA Summer League debut, Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, scored 10 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game was marked by several Flagg vs Bronny James moments, the start of a potential rivalry that will last this season. Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Cooper Flagg’s Performance and Box Score

Points Scored: Flagg tallied 10 points on 5-of-18 shooting (27.8% field goal percentage), including 0-of-4 from three-point range and 0-of-1 from the free-throw line.

Additional Stats: He contributed 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals in 21:40 minutes of play, showcasing his all-around game despite a quiet third quarter where he missed all three shots.

The Mavericks led 68-62 entering the fourth quarter, with Flagg facing Bronny James, who scored 8 points on 2-of-6 shooting. The game, a nationally televised ESPN doubleheader, drew significant attention, with average ticket prices at $223. Flagg’s high-volume first quarter (6 points on 3-of-9 shooting) included a jumper over James, though he struggled with efficiency.

Game Highlights and Impact

Flagg vs. James: The matchup pitted Flagg, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward, against the shorter James, who used aggressive defense to disrupt Flagg, including a steal, though the Lakers star answered with a fadeaway jumper.

Mavericks’ Context: Flagg, selected after the Mavericks’ surprising draft lottery win, joins a team with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis post the Luka Dončić trade.

Coach Jason Kidd plans to use Flagg as a point guard at times, leveraging his 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists from his Duke season.

“This summer league is a little different when you have this type of turnout,” Kidd said. “But the guys have had a couple practices. There’s going to be some turnovers. I just want to see how they respond to a couple of mistakes being made, no one’s gonna play a perfect game and be unselfish.”