Cooper Flagg points tonight: How did NBA's No 1 rookie do in Lakers vs Mavericks Summer game
In his highly anticipated NBA Summer League debut, Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, scored 10 points
In his highly anticipated NBA Summer League debut, Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, scored 10 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game was marked by several Flagg vs Bronny James moments, the start of a potential rivalry that will last this season.
Cooper Flagg’s Performance and Box Score
Points Scored: Flagg tallied 10 points on 5-of-18 shooting (27.8% field goal percentage), including 0-of-4 from three-point range and 0-of-1 from the free-throw line.
Additional Stats: He contributed 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals in 21:40 minutes of play, showcasing his all-around game despite a quiet third quarter where he missed all three shots.
The Mavericks led 68-62 entering the fourth quarter, with Flagg facing Bronny James, who scored 8 points on 2-of-6 shooting. The game, a nationally televised ESPN doubleheader, drew significant attention, with average ticket prices at $223. Flagg’s high-volume first quarter (6 points on 3-of-9 shooting) included a jumper over James, though he struggled with efficiency.
Game Highlights and Impact
Flagg vs. James: The matchup pitted Flagg, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward, against the shorter James, who used aggressive defense to disrupt Flagg, including a steal, though the Lakers star answered with a fadeaway jumper.
Mavericks’ Context: Flagg, selected after the Mavericks’ surprising draft lottery win, joins a team with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis post the Luka Dončić trade.
Coach Jason Kidd plans to use Flagg as a point guard at times, leveraging his 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists from his Duke season.
“This summer league is a little different when you have this type of turnout,” Kidd said. “But the guys have had a couple practices. There’s going to be some turnovers. I just want to see how they respond to a couple of mistakes being made, no one’s gonna play a perfect game and be unselfish.”