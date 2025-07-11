Cooper Flagg vs Bronny James drama heats up; Lakers star responds to outrageous dunk attempt in style

Both Bronny James and rookie Cooper Flagg were on fire during the Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League game on Thursday. After the 2025 No. 1 pick tried an outrageous dunk in the first quarter, the 20-year-old son of LeBron James responded in style. Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks on the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves (Getty Images via AFP)

Flagg's introduction to the NBA was quite visually appealing. In the very first quarter, the 18-year-old attempted a massive dunk. He was later seen being defended by Bronny, a rivalry that is expected to only fire up with time.

Bronny was no less. He challenged Flagg less than a minute into the contest. The Duke alumni seemed clueless at first. James then executed a fadeaway, which swished in to give Los Angeles a 2–0 lead. Bronny also hit a three over Flagg.

Flagg missed his first two attempts of the game, and picked up his first foul just 46 seconds into the game. He scored his first bucket at the 4:30 mark.

“Even more of a fan now that they got Cooper Flagg. Hopefully he does good, that’d be pretty cool to see. I don’t want him to be like a bust or anything," a fan told the Associated Press.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd told The Associated Press before the game he’s looking for nothing more than effort and grit in his team’s opening game, as he wants them all playing hard.

“This summer league is a little different when you have this type of turnout,” Kidd said. “But the guys have had a couple practices. There’s going to be some turnovers. I just want to see how they respond to a couple of mistakes being made, no one’s gonna play a perfect game and be unselfish.”

As for his prize draft pick: “We’re all excited,” Kidd said of Flagg. “Seen enough of him on tape, so now it’s good to see him on the floor.”

(With inputs from the Associated Press)