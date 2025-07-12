What is double bagel? Iga Swiatek makes Wimbledon history vs Amanda Anisimova

Iga Swiatek has been crowned the women’s singles champion at Wimbledon for the first time with an unprecedented 6-0, 6-0 victory over American Amanda Anisimova, as reported by CNN. This historic win marks a rare “double bagel”. This means winning a match without losing a single game. It is a feat never before seen in a Wimbledon women’s final during the Open Era, and the first time overall since 1911. Iga Świątek achieves an unprecedented double bagel at Wimbledon, defeating Amanda Anisimova in the final. REUTERS/Toby Melville(REUTERS)

What does the term double bagel mean?

The term in tennis means that one player wins 6-0, while the opposite player loses all games. There is no hard logic behind why the term bagel is used. The simple logic behind it is that it looks similar to the digit zero, as reported by Metro.

The face-off between Swiatek and Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025 was the perfect example of a double bagel.

Fun fact: Double bagel is not the only bread-related term used in tennis. When a set is won or lost with a score of 6-1, it is referred to as a breadstick.

Anisimova takes defeat with a pinch of humor

A tearful Anisimova took the stage for her post-match interview, greeted by cheers from the supportive crowd. After a moment to gather her emotions, she lightened the mood by jokingly thanking her opponent for the tough match on Centre Court.

She said, “Thank you, Iga,” before she continued to praise her, as reported by CNN. Anisimova shared that she will never forget the experience of Wimbledon this year, adding that she "ran out of gas today.” She proceeded to thank her mother and got teary eyed as her mother's face appered on screen in the court.