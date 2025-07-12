Wimbledon final: Who was sitting next to Kate Middleton in the Royal Box for Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova

The Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova women's singles final at Wimbledon 2025 was attended by several celebrities, including members of the Royal Family, on Saturday. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was also at the final along with former tennis player Martina Navratilova. Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon women's singles final on Saturday(X)

Swiatek took the first set 6-0, breaking her American opponent in the opening game and adding two more breaks to clinch the set in 25 minutes. She won the second set to take home the title/

What is the Royal Box?

The Wimbledon Royal Box is an exclusive seating area at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, located on Centre Court, reserved for distinguished guests during the Wimbledon Championships. Established in 1922, the Royal Box hosts royalty, heads of state, celebrities, dignitaries, and tennis luminaries.

Who was seated with Kate Middleton in the Royal Box on Saturday?

In the Royal Box for the 2025 Wimbledon women’s final between Swiatek and Anisimova, Kate Middleton was seated next to Billie Jean King, a tennis legend and former Wimbledon champion. Additionally, Garbiñe Muguruza, the 2017 Wimbledon women’s singles champion, was seated behind Middleton. Other notable guests in the Royal Box included Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins, supermodel Cara Delevingne, and actors Joey King, and Ambika Mod.

Swiatek, a 24-year-old from Poland, now owns six such trophies, going 6-0 in major finals, but had never been this far on the grass courts of the All England Club. She's been the champion on the French Open's red clay four times and on the US Open's hard courts once.

Anisimova and Swiatek had never played each other as pros.

Swiatek spent most of 2022, 2023 and 2024 at No. 1 in the WTA rankings but is seeded No. 8 at Wimbledon after going more than a year without claiming a title anywhere. She served a one-month doping ban last year after failing an out-of-competition drug test; an investigation determined she was inadvertently exposed to a contaminated medical product used for trouble sleeping and jet lag.

Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida, was a semifinalist at age 17 at the 2019 French Open.

She took time away from the tour a little more than two years ago because of burnout. A year ago, she tried to qualify for Wimbledon, because her ranking of 189th was too low to get into the field automatically, but lost in the preliminary event.

Anisimova will break into the top 10 in the rankings for the first time next week.

(With AP inputs)