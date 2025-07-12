Iga Swiatek wins Wimbledon 2025: Here's how much prize money she, Amanda Anisimova take home

Iga Swiatek won the 2025 Wimbledon women’s singles final against Amanda Anisimova with a 6-0, 6-0 victory on Saturday, securing her first Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam.. The match, lasting 57 minutes, was the first ‘double bagel’ Wimbledon final since 1911. Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales gives the winner's trophy to Poland's Iga Swiatek (AFP)

The 24-year-old from Poland finished with a 55-24 edge in total points and accumulated that despite needing to produce merely 10 winners. Anisimova was shaky from the start and made 28 unforced errors.

Swiatek already owned four trophies from the French Open's red clay and one from the U.S. Open's hard courts, but this is first title of her professional career at any grass-court tournament. And it ended a long-for-her drought: Swiatek last won a trophy anywhere more than a year ago, at Roland-Garros in June 2024.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was sitting in the Royal Box on Saturday and took part in the on-court ceremony afterward.

Swiatek is the eighth consecutive first-time women's champion at Wimbledon, but her triumph stands out from the others because it came in a stunningly dominant performance against Anisimova, a 23-year-old American who was participating in her first final at a major.

Prize Money for 2025 Wimbledon Women’s Singles

Winner (Iga Swiatek): Swiatek earned £3,000,000 (approximately $4.07 million USD), an 11% increase from 2024.

Runner-Up (Amanda Anisimova): Anisimova received £1,520,000 (approximately $2.06 million USD), an 8% increase from the previous year.

The total prize money fund for Wimbledon 2025 was £53.5 million, with equal payouts for men’s and women’s singles.

