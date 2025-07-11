'Vamos Alcaraz': Internet erupts as Carlos books third straight Wimbledon final spot

Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning two-time Wimbledon champion, moved a step closer to completing a historic hat-trick of titles as he powered into his third consecutive men’s singles final on Friday. The 22-year-old Spaniard overcame American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in a high-octane semi-final on Centre Court. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Taylor Fritz of the US in a men's singles semifinal at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, (AP)

Currently ranked World No.2, Alcaraz was pushed to his limits in a fiercely contested match but held his nerve during critical points to seal the win in four sets.

Fans shower praise

Following his victory, Alcaraz received a wave of admiration from fans across social media. One user posted on X (formerly Twitter), “No lucky draws, no opponents falling dead mid-match, a 10/10 face card and just pure tennismo. Alcaraz casually into another Wimbledon final.”

Another wrote, “Carlos Alcaraz, at just 22, is a three-time #Wimbledon finalist.”

“Alcaraz is unstoppable. Three straight Wimbledon finals at his age is just insane. Future legend locked in,” read one post. Another added, “Federer did it. Djokovic did it. Now Carlos Alcaraz is chasing his third straight Wimbledon final. A new legend is blooming on grass.”

Others hailed him as "a legend in the making" and praised his composure and charisma: “Tennis has the next legend in Carlos Alcaraz. And we are lucky to witness it.” Naturally, timelines were filled with the rousing chant: “Vamos Alcaraz!”

Rising to greatness

Alcaraz, already a two-time champion, now stands on the verge of joining an elite group of men to have won three consecutive titles at Wimbledon.

His opponent in final will be determined by the outcome of the second semi-final between World No.1 Jannik Sinner and seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.