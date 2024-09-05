Roger Federer's calm vs. Kevin Hart's energy: A hilarious moment at US Open quarterfinals

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer and comedian Kevin Hart attended the US Open 2024 quarterfinal matches. Social media users have shared a funny video of the two celebrities reacting to Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov's match. While witnessing the intense quarterfinal match, Federer's composed expressions stood in stark contrast to Hart's lively and jumpy reaction. Roger Federer and Kevin Hart at the US Open 2024 quarterfinal matches.

The viral video shows Federer standing and enjoying the match with a nod and clap. Hart was seen closely monitoring the action, moving his head side to side with the ball. (Also Read: Jannik Sinner beats Medvedev in seesawing US Open quarter-final)

This video was shared by the official handle of the US Open Tennis. While sharing the clip, in the caption of the post, they wrote, "Roger Federer watching tennis and Kevin Hart watching tennis. A play in two acts."

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on September 4. Since being posted, it has gained close to six lakh views. The share also has over 9,200 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post and reacted to the clip.

Here's what people had to say about it:

An individual wrote, "You just know Kevin Hart was on his tippy toes watching this!"

Another X user, Oluwafemi, commented, "That's the only way he could obviously enjoy the sport."

"Love it! And the look on Roger's face before he started clapping. It was like, 'hm not a bad move there,'" posted user Alwyn.

Federer made his first visit to the stadium since retiring in 2022. He did not compete in the US Open in 2022 but instead completed his final official Grand Slam match at Wimbledon. Federer began by enjoying the Sabalenka-Zheng match, which the Belarussian won in straight sets.

Tiafoe defeated Shelton in a five-set thriller in the third round before knocking off Alexei Popyrin in the fourth. The 26-year-old then put on a steady performance to beat Dimitrov, who was forced to retire in the fourth set with Tiafoe leading 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3, 4-1.