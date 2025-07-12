Jannik Sinner accepts ‘Novak Djokovic injury’ made it easier, sends ‘Carlos Alcaraz’ message ahead of Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner was totally ruthless on Friday, as he eased past Novak Djokovic in their Wimbledon 2025 semi-final showdown. The Italian sealed a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win in what was a one-sided affair. Age seems to be catching up with Djokovic, who at 38, lacked his trademark movement and accuracy. Italy's Jannik Sinner shakes hands with Serbia's Novak Djokovic.(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Sinner showcased intricate precision and destroyed his opponent, who ran out of gas at the end.

Speaking after the match, the Italian said, “I can’t believe it. It’s a tournament I always watched when I was young on television. I would never have imagined that I could play here in the final, so it’s amazing. I know how much work me and my team are putting in. My dad and my brother arrived today, so it’s even more special.”

Djokovic had a late injury in his quarter-final win vs Flavio Cobolli, and also cancelled his training session on Thursday. Accepting that luck was also on his side, Sinner said, “On my side, I served very well today. I felt great on court. I was moving much better today, and I think we all saw, especially in the third set, that he was a bit injured. He fell in the last couple of points in the quarter-finals. He was in a very difficult situation, but I tried to stay calm and tried to play the best tennis I can, especially in the important moments.”

Jannik Sinner's message to Carlos Alcaraz

Sinner will be up against Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He will be eyeing revenge after his shock French Open final defeat against the Spaniard. The world No. 1 said, “We saw the last final. You never know. It’s a huge honour for me to share the court once again with Carlos. We try to push ourselves to the limit. He is for sure one of the players I look up to. I love watching him and we all agree what kind of talent he is. Hopefully it’s going to be a good match like the last one.”

Heading into the Wimbledon final, Sinner trails 4-8 against Alcaraz in ATP head-to-head, but won their previous and only grass-court face-off, which came in Wimbledon 2022 fourth round.