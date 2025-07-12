Novak Djokovic shellshocked, reaction during final match point vs Jannik Sinner exposes shattered confidence: Watch

Novak Djokovic was handed a massive reality check on Friday, as he lost to Jannik Sinner in their Wimbledon 2025 semi-final showdown, in what turned out to be a rather one-sided affair. The Italian reigned supreme and eased past Djokovic, clinching a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win. Sinner will now face Alcaraz in the final, and will eye revenge, after his French Open final defeat vs the Spaniard. Novak Djokovic's reaction during the final match point was alarming.(Twitter)

Last month, Sinner let slip three championship points against Alcaraz in the French Open final. On the other hand, age seems to be catching up with Djokovic, who is already 38-years-old and is nearing retirement.

Such was Sinner’s domination, that he began to toy with the veteran towards the end. For the last match point, Sinner sent Djokovic wide and the Serbian somehow managed to return, and then the Italian simple placed it on opposite side. Djokovic simply stood and didn’t react to go to the other side as Sinner claimed his victory in style.

Djokovic also needed medical treatment at the end of the second set on his left thigh. He was without his usual trademark movement during the match, and Sinner was totally the opposite, clinical and efficient. Apart from a slow start in the third set, where Djokovic initially led 0-3, Sinner showcased total dominance.

Also, Djokovic’s participation in the semis was cast in doubt after he fell early in the final game vs Flavio Cobolli, on Wednesday. Then, he cancelled his practice session on Thursday. Meanwhile, Sinner has Lady Luck to thank, especially after he fell in the fourth round to Grigor Dimitrov, but then the Bulgarian suffered an injury which saw him retire after leading two sets.

After the match, Djokovic said, “Honestly, it wasn't really a pleasant feeling on the court. I don't want to talk, in details, about my injury and just whine about not managing to play my best. I want to congratulate Jannik for another great performance. That's it. He's in the finals. He was too strong.”