Friday, Jul 11, 2025
Najee Harris injury: Chargers RB to miss NFL season after July 4 fireworks incident? Agent gives update

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 04:27 AM IST

Star Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris sustained injuries after a fireworks mishap on July 4, his agent confirmed.

Star Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris sustained injuries after a fireworks mishap on July 4, his agent confirmed. The incident raised concerns about his availability for the 2025 NFL season. The star RB injured his eye during the incident. 

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

According to reports, Harris was injured in a fireworks explosion in Antioch, California. He was initially treated at John Muir Hospital in Concord and later transferred to Stanford Hospital. The Antioch Police Department is investigating but has not released specifics, and the number and severity of injuries to others involved remain unconfirmed. 

Will Najee Harris miss the Chargers' 2025 season?

His agent Doug Hendrickson said: “Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees. Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season.”

The severity of Harris’ injury is unknown, delaying clarity on his status for the Chargers’ season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles plays their first preseason game vs the Detroit Lions later this month. 

The Chargers, who praised Harris’ signing as a “genius” move for his 1,000-yard consistency, have not commented on the injury yet. The team’s draft pick, Omarion Hampton, and interest in Raheim Sanders suggest contingency plans. 

News / Sports / US Sports / Najee Harris injury: Chargers RB to miss NFL season after July 4 fireworks incident? Agent gives update
