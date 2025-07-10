Chiefs’ DC makes a comment at Bengals’ QB Burrow in Netflix’s Quarterback Season 2

Netflix’s show ‘Quarterback’ is back on the streaming platform with a second season. Fans of the NFL can now follow quarterbacks like Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions and Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons behind the scenes of last season. One of these instances, in particular, captures an interesting exchange between defense coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs Steve Spagnuolo and Burrow. The second season of Netflix's 'Quarterback' showcases NFL quarterbacks, including Joe Burrow.(Netflix)

What did Spagnuolo say to Burrow

In one particular exchange following the Bengals defeating the Chiefs by 26-25 in Week 2 shows Spagnuolo coming up to quarterback Burrow and saying, “"Other than our guy, you are the best in the business."

Dov Kleiman posted about the same on social media. “Powerful: Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo gave Bengals superstar QB Joe Burrow some words after last year's game: "Other than our guy, you are the best in the business." Extremely high praise from one of the coaching greats,” the caption read. “Our guy” refers to Brown’s counterpart Patrick Mahomes (quarterback for the Chiefs).

This interesting comment has captured the attention of many fans of both teams who took to social media to share their reactions towards the same.

“He’s better than Lamar,” wrote one user.

Another fan thought this was no big deal and wrote, “this is a common sense take idk why people are making a big deal out of it”

“Burrow is keeping notes,” wrote a different page.

“Except Jalen Hurts who carves him up everytime they've played,” another user wrote.

“That was before he played the Eagles….,” wrote a fan.

It’s still unclear whether Spagnuolo meant this comment in a positive or negative light. While, on the one hand it’s clear that he considers Burrow a rather player who is considerably better on the field than his various counterparts, Spagnuolo still doesn’t consider him to reach the capacity of his own star player- Mahomes.

By Stuti Gupta