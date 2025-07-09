Who is Dale Moss? Former NFL wide receiver returns to Bachelor in Paradise Season 10

Dale Moss is a name that’s resonant to many. The former NFL wide receiver had an infamous run on The Bachelorette Season 16 when he got engaged to Clare Crawley within 12 days of filming. Their whirlwind romance, however, came to a crushing end after their early exit. It seems, however, that Moss wishes to give reality television love a second try with his guest appearance in Bachelor in Paradise Season 10. Dale Moss, known for his engagement to Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette, is back on reality TV in Bachelor in Paradise Season 10.(Dale Moss/Instagram)

Who is Dale Moss?

Moss is a 36-year-old former NFL star who has played for teams including the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Chicago Bears. However, his true claim to fame came from the persona he built for himself outside the field as a host, actor, and producer. He emerged as the winner of The Bachelorette Season 16 back in 2020 after he and Crawley decided to leave the show early and got engaged a mere 12 days into filming.

However, the real world proved too harsh for their on-screen romance and the couple had an infamous split. Crawley is now happily married to Ryan Dawkins and is a mother as well. People reported that Moss dated HGTV’s Galey Alix after splitting with Crawley but the pair broke up in 2024. Now, Moss is back on the screen with an appearance on the July 8 episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10.

He is also a global ambassador for the Special Olympics and the founder of a media company focused on diverse storytelling.

Why is he back on Bachelor in Paradise Season 10?

“Honestly, I’m in Paradise just to be open to the experience,” Moss revealed to People of his return to the franchise. “Life has a lot of changes, and I think there’s so many times that we want to control everything, right? And this is, for me, kind of refreshing stepping into an environment that I might not have all the answers to, and honestly, showing up and being myself and hoping that’s enough.”

“I kind of want to just escape,” he added. “And I also know at the end of the day, meeting someone is very important to me. So I’m just open.” It’s clear that his inclusion in the show will bear heavy consequences as revealed by host Jesse Palmer who said that he had “a pretty big impact”.

An early clip of the show reveals Moss casually strolling down the Costa Rican beach with women gushing about his appearance and eyes. He is also seen cosying up to Paradise alum Kat Izzo, although not much is known about what follows.

