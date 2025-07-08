Chiefs’ WR Hollywood Brown's new tattoo sparks fans’ interest-What does it mean?

Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Hollywood Brown recently unveiled a fresh batch of ink added to his skin which captures his journey with the sport- from college to the NFL. Dov Kleiman, a sports writer, posted a video of the same on social media on July 7 and fans have been buzzing with comments ever since. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown takes part in a passing drill during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(AP)

“Insane: Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown got a crazy full-back tattoo that is themed around his love for himself and his accomplishments. It includes his entire football journey from college to the NFL. Hollywood is ready to add another Super Bowl ring this upcoming season. ,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans react

Fans took to the comment section to reveal their reaction to the moment.

A skeptical fan wrote, “all that ink is poison. hes ganna have a bad year as it continues to seep into his blood stream.”

Many others, however, were supportive of the decision.

“Gonna be crazy when he’s 80 and he’s like “look at my hairy back kiddos, this is my autobiography, everything your gramps has ever accomplished,” another shared.

Another chimed in to say, “That’s an awesome tattoo I wanna get one similar. Hollywood needs a healthy year so he can get paid.”

“Dude's got some serious self-belief, love to see it ,” a fan wrote”

Brown’s NFL career

Brown first entered the NFL in 2019 as the twenty-fifth overall pick of the Baltimore Ravens, as revealed by the official website of the Chiefs. After recording 46 receptions for 584 yards and 7 touchdowns, he further went on to amass 1,000 receiving yards in the 2021 season, reveals Enforce The Sport. The next year, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals where he recorded 67 receptions for 709 yards and three touchdowns.

He chose to follow this up with a free agency season and was traded to Chiefs. Brown recently signed a one-year deal to continue with the team after an uncertain period due to his sternoclavicular injury and limited production. The Chiefs have repeatedly shown their interest and commitment towards building a championship-ready team.

Brown’s inclusion of the Super Bowl in ink on his body only further proves his commitment towards clinching the title this season.

