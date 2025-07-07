Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s family mourns death of 9-year-old cousin in Texas floods: ‘Our hearts are broken’

The Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s family has suffered a heartbreaking loss in the recent catastrophic flooding that swept through Texas Hill Country over the weekend. As reported by the New York Post, a young member of the Hunt family, nine-year-old Janie Hunt, was among those who lost their lives during the flooding. Texas flood claimed the life of Janie Hunt, 9, a cousin of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.(REUTERS)

Janie, who was attending Camp Mystic for the first time, was one of several young girls caught in the deadly floods. The rising waters of the Guadalupe River, caused by days of relentless rain, resulted in a death toll that has now climbed to 70, according to the New York Times.

Heartfelt tribute from Tavia Hunt

Tavia Hunt, wife of Clark Hunt, shared an emotional post on Instagram expressing the family’s grief.

“Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives — including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friend’s little girls,” she wrote. “How do we trust a God who is supposed to be good, all knowing and all powerful, but who allows such terrible things to happen — even to children?”

She continued, “That is a sacred and tender question — and one the Bible doesn’t shy away from. Scripture is filled with the cries of those whose hearts have been shattered, who still wrestle to trust the same God they believe allowed the pain.”

The post was accompanied by a caption that resonated with many: “If your heart is broken, I assure you God is near. He is gentle with your wounds. And He is still worthy—even when your soul is struggling to believe it. Trust doesn’t mean you’re over the pain; it means you’re handing it to the only One who can hold it with love and restore what was lost. For we do not grieve as those without hope.”

As per the outlet, Janie Hunt was the great-granddaughter of the late oil billionaire William Herbert Hunt and the grandniece of Lamar Hunt, founder of the Kansas City Chiefs. Her death is among at least five girls who died at the camp, including the camp’s director, while at least 11 individuals remain missing.