Dramatic Texas flood rescue video: Stranded victim airlifted from raging waters

A major search and rescue operation is taking place in Texas after a torrential rain triggered flash flooding that killed at least 24 people and left several girls from a summer camp missing. Governor of Texas Greg Abbott has been sharing posts about the tragedy, including one that captures the dramatic rescue of a person trapped with raging waters flowing all around. A person rescued from amid a flood in Texas, USA. (X/@GregAbbott_TX)

“Air rescue missions like this are being done around the clock. We will not stop until everyone is accounted for,” Abbott wrote on X.

The footage shows an individual clinging to a tree amid heavy rainfall, gusty winds and surging floodwaters. After a few moments, a rescuer, hanging from a helicopter, carefully rescues the trapped victim. Eventually, the person is taken to safety.

The Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in less than an hour, sweeping away vehicles, holiday cabins, and mobile homes where people were spending the 4 July weekend. Twenty-five kids among 750 girls attending the Camp Mystic just outside the town of Kerrville are still missing, with rescue crews searching for the children.

Donald Trump on Texas floods:

Donald Trump said the flood was a "terrible thing” during his address to reporters aboard Air Force One. "It looks like some young people have died," he continued.

The president said he would work with Governor Abbott to provide Texas with the necessary relief aid.

"Within 45 minutes, the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet and it was a destructive flood, taking property and sadly lives," Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told BBC.

Patrick continued that he had informed parents that their child from the summer camp was accounted for if they were not informed, adding, "That does not mean [the missing children] have been lost. They could be out of communication."