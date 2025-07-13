Quinshon Judkins arrested: Advantage Jerome Ford? Exploring Browns' RB depth chart amid speculation

The reported arrest of Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins on Saturday, for battery and domestic violence in Fort Lauderdale, has sparked speculation about the team’s running back depth chart. The 21-year-old, No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is competing with Jerome Ford, who could gain a prominent role if Judkins misses games. Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Judkins’ Arrest and Potential Consequences

Judkins was arrested and booked for “touch or strike/battery/domestic violence,” according to NBC Sports. The details remain limited, with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Browns "gathering information".

If found guilty, the rookie RB faces a likely six-game suspension under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, similar to teammate Mike Hall Jr.’s case in 2024. Placement on the Commissioner’s Exempt List is possible, barring him from team activities during the investigation, which could delay his season debut.

Impact on Browns’ Depth Chart

Quinshon Judkins was projected as the Browns’ RB1, expected to take over as the primary back after Nick Chubb’s departure to the Houston Texans. The 21-year-old's college stats (3,785 yards, 45 TDs at Ole Miss and Ohio State) and physicality (6’0”, 221 lbs) make him a “workhorse” back. Pro Football Focus (PFF) predicts 1,093.8 rushing yards for him in 2025.

Jerrome Ford was slated as RB3 or a change-of-pace back after a pay cut from $3.5 million to $1.75 million, with Dylan Sampson as RB2.

However, the Saturday arrest could elevate Ford to RB1 or a larger role early in the season. Ford, in his final contract year, has proven capable, with 1,132 yards and 9 TDs in 2023 and 790 yards in 2024.

Dylan Sampson, a fourth-round pick with 1,491 yards and 22 TDs at Tennessee, could also see increased snaps, particularly in passing situations. Ahmani Marshall is also a key depth chart option.

Browns’ Running Back Strategy

Cleveland, under Kevin Stefanski, aims to restore a run-heavy identity after a weak 2024 offense. Judkins and Sampson were drafted to complement a wide-zone scheme, but the former’s absence could shift reliance to Ford’s versatility and Sampson’s speed.

Judkins is among 34 unsigned 2025 draft picks, with negotiations stalled over guaranteed money, potentially complicating his status.