Klay Thompson appeared to confirm his relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion Saturday, July 12. The high-profile nature of both of them led to the announcement drawing huge public interest. While Thompson is a long-time NBA star with the Mavericks, Stallion is a Grammy-winning artist. Klay Thompson relationship history: Who did NBA star date before Megan Thee Stallion? (Photo by EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Thompson has been romantically linked to many others in the past. In the light of his new romance with Stallion, let us take a look at his relationship history.

Klay Thompson relationship history

Hannah Stocking (2014–2015) – Thompson dated comedian and influencer Hannah Stocking, but their relationship ended when Stocking accused Thompson of cheating. She made their split public, calling Thompson out on social media.

Carleen Henry (2015) – Thompson began dating stylist Carleen Henry shortly after breaking up with stocking. Their relationship was not heavily publicized. However, their romance ended on an unpleasant note when private messages between them were leaked.

Other rumored romances – Thompson has been linked to various other women over the years, including Tiffany Suarez (2015), Cherise Sandra (2016), Abigail Ratchford (2017), and Kristen Evangeline (2022). Most of these rumors, however, were never substantiated.

Meanwhile, amid Thompson’s rumored romance with Stallion, the Dallas Mavericks guard’s father Mychal Thompson said on a Mason & Ireland episode that he has “never heard of her before.” Stallion made headlines after being shot in the foot by rapper Tory Lanez in July 2020.

In 2023, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting after being found guilty of all three charges prosecutors had brought against him – assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a gun for shooting the victim. During the sentencing, Lanez described the victim as his friend, saying she is "someone I still care for dearly to this day.” Stallion did not appear in court for Lanez’s sentencing, but said in a written statement, "For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice."