Megan Thee Stallion-Klay Thompson go Insta official with new pics: ‘Where is Torrey Craig’

Klay Thompson has made his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion official. The Dallas Mavericks star posted photos with his new girlfriend on Instagram. The 35-year-old shared a photo carousel, with a photo showing the rapper standing next to him. Klay Thompson posted a photo with Megan Thee Stallion on Saturday(Instagram)

He captioned his post: “Sweet Bells son 🌴 🥥.” However, several fans wondered what happened to Megan's relationship with Torrey Craig. The 30-year-old was earlier linked with Chicago Bulls player Craig until her Coachella performance in April. However, it seems that's over.

“Am I tripping cause I thought she was messing with Torrey Craig!?” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“She looked up Torrey Craig stats and seen he averaged 4 points 😭😭😭😭😭😭” another fan added.

“Tf happened to Torrey Craig ??” a third person asked.

Several NBA stars reacted to Klay Thompson's new post. His former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green wrote: “Killa!” His comment had 500 likes in ten minutes. Bennedict Mathurin wrote: "Great shooting form".

Ty Jerome commented,"Woah hard launch," and Matt Barnes said: “👑 Klay”

Megan Thee Stallion dating history

Moneybagg Yo (2019): Megan dated rapper Moneybagg Yo from February to November 2019, collaborating on songs like “Make A Bag” and “All Dat.” They went public on Instagram but split due to clashing personalities, as confirmed by Moneybagg in January 2020.

Tory Lanez (2020): Rumored to have dated Tory Lanez from February to July 2020, though Megan denied a romantic relationship in a 2021 Gayle King interview.

Pardison Fontaine (2020–2023): Megan confirmed dating rapper Pardison Fontaine in February 2021 after meeting on the “Savage” remix. They split in May 2023, with Megan’s song “Cobra” hinting at infidelity.

Romelu Lukaku (2023): Spotted with soccer star Romelu Lukaku at a teammate’s wedding in May 2023, sparking rumors, but no confirmation followed. Both are signed to Roc Nation.

Torrey Craig (2024): Megan confirmed dating NBA player Torrey Craig in August 2024 via a deleted TikTok couples challenge video. They were seen together at New York Fashion Week (September 2024) and in Instagram Stories (January 2025).