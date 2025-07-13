Megan Thee Stallion-Klay Thompson go Insta official with new pics: ‘Where is Torrey Craig’
Klay Thompson has made his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion official
Klay Thompson has made his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion official. The Dallas Mavericks star posted photos with his new girlfriend on Instagram. The 35-year-old shared a photo carousel, with a photo showing the rapper standing next to him.
He captioned his post: “Sweet Bells son 🌴 🥥.” However, several fans wondered what happened to Megan's relationship with Torrey Craig. The 30-year-old was earlier linked with Chicago Bulls player Craig until her Coachella performance in April. However, it seems that's over.
“Am I tripping cause I thought she was messing with Torrey Craig!?” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“She looked up Torrey Craig stats and seen he averaged 4 points 😭😭😭😭😭😭” another fan added.
“Tf happened to Torrey Craig ??” a third person asked.
Several NBA stars reacted to Klay Thompson's new post. His former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green wrote: “Killa!” His comment had 500 likes in ten minutes. Bennedict Mathurin wrote: "Great shooting form".
Ty Jerome commented,"Woah hard launch," and Matt Barnes said: “👑 Klay”
Megan Thee Stallion dating history
Moneybagg Yo (2019): Megan dated rapper Moneybagg Yo from February to November 2019, collaborating on songs like “Make A Bag” and “All Dat.” They went public on Instagram but split due to clashing personalities, as confirmed by Moneybagg in January 2020.
Tory Lanez (2020): Rumored to have dated Tory Lanez from February to July 2020, though Megan denied a romantic relationship in a 2021 Gayle King interview.
Pardison Fontaine (2020–2023): Megan confirmed dating rapper Pardison Fontaine in February 2021 after meeting on the “Savage” remix. They split in May 2023, with Megan’s song “Cobra” hinting at infidelity.
Romelu Lukaku (2023): Spotted with soccer star Romelu Lukaku at a teammate’s wedding in May 2023, sparking rumors, but no confirmation followed. Both are signed to Roc Nation.
Torrey Craig (2024): Megan confirmed dating NBA player Torrey Craig in August 2024 via a deleted TikTok couples challenge video. They were seen together at New York Fashion Week (September 2024) and in Instagram Stories (January 2025).