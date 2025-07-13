Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion are dating: What is their net worth and who is richer?

Klay Thompson confirmed his relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion on Saturday via an Instagram post. In one photo, the two can be seen standing next to each other. However, the 30-year-old rapper's face is not visible. This comes days after the Dallas Mavericks star was spotted in one of Megan's poolside photos. Megan Thee Stallion sparked dating rumors with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson(Instagram and AFP)

Klay Thompson’s Net Worth

Estimated Net Worth: $70 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth data.

Thompson, a Dallas Mavericks guard, signed a three-year, $50 million contract in 2024 after 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, where he earned $9.3 million (2011–2015), $69 million (2015–2019), and $190 million (2019–2024). His 2024–25 salary is approximately $32 million.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion-Klay Thompson go Insta official with new pics: ‘Where is Torrey Craig’

He also co-founded Just Live CBD with Alex Morgan, invested in Sleeper (fantasy sports) and Overtime, and owns Realtypath, a real estate company.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Net Worth

Estimated Net Worth: $30 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth data.

A three-time Grammy winner, Megan earns from albums like Good News (2020) and Traumazine (2022), tours (e.g., Hot Girl Summer Tour), and streaming revenue. She signed to Roc Nation for management.

Born in Houston, Megan graduated from Texas Southern University (2021) and has built a global fanbase.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson spark dating buzz: A look back at her dating history

Who Is Richer?

As per Celebrity Net Worth data, Klay Thompson is richer.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Dating History

Megan’s confirmed past relationships include Torrey Craig (2024), Pardison Fontaine (2020–2023), and Moneybagg Yo (2019), with rumors involving Romelu Lukaku and Tory Lanez.