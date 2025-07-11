Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson spark dating buzz: A look back at her dating history

Megan Thee Stallion knows how to tease a new beau and her latest social media offering is proof of the same. Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have sparked dating rumors:(Instagram/ Megan Thee Stallion)

In a recent post, the rapper is seen posing by the pool teasing her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line. But if one were to look close enough (as eagle-eyed fans usually do), NBA player Klay Thompson can be seen lazing around in the background.

Are the pair dating? The evidence sure seems to point in that direction. But reps for the rapper’s team refused to comment when TMZ reached out to them.

As the rumor mill runs wild, here’s a look at her past romances:

Moneybagg Yo

When rappers decide to share more than just a profession in common, the fans are bound to live for it. Megan and Moneybagg Yo were the talk of the town back in 2019 and rightly so since the pair weren’t shy about showing their affection for each other in public. They wrote songs about each other and were frequently spotted engaging in PDA. The affair was short-lived, however, since the two called it quits by the end of the year.

“I just look at it like two strong personalities just bumping heads a lot. It didn’t work, but I always wish her the best. I’m really proud of her,” Moneybagg Yo revealed in a 2020 interview with the Rap Life podcast.

Tory Lanez

A gun fire, a legal case, and a highly private yet non-exclusive relationship: what didn’t Megan’s association with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez have? Although the two never publicly admitted their relationship, a July 12, 2020 incident at a Hollywood Hills party where she was shot in both feet brought the truth to light.

Despite originally denying any association with Lanez, Megan finally revealed during legal proceedings in 2022 that the two had been intimate with each other. She originally chose to hide from the nature of their relationship “because it’s disgusting at this point”. “How could I share my body with someone who could do this to me?” she later said.

Lanez was found guilty of three felony charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine

Following the 2020 shooting incident, Megan moved on with songwriter Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine and confirmed the relationship during an early 2021 Instagram Live session. “[Pardi] is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know … That’s my boo. And I really like him … He is so perfect and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so y’all know,” she said. “I never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends … Y’all not about to play with my man. He don’t even be doing nothing to nobody. Yeah, he’s my boyfriend.”

He publicly supported Megan during her court trial against Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you … When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass,” he wrote at the time.

By 2023, however, the spark began to fizzle out. The pair were no longer photographed together, unfollowed each other on social media and never publicly spoke about the reason they decided to split. A May 2023 video of Pardi reciting a poem about a woman who was “a survivor, but not a victim” gained traction. Many speculated that the meaning was targeted at Megan, although she was never mentioned by name.

Romelu Lukaku

TMZ first broke news of Megan walking hand-in-hand with Belgian soccer star Romelu Lukaku at his Inter Milan teammate Lautaro Martinez’s wedding to Agustina Gandolfo in Italy over Memorial Day weekend. Megan being spotted at one of his matches a few weeks earlier only added fuel to the fire. The pair, however, never publicly admitted their romance.

By Stuti Gupta